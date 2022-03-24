Cars stopped to gawk as the rusted roof came down and the structure at 277 South Main St. was demolished last Wednesday.
The old building had stood for over 180 years along Stowe’s main thoroughfare.
Bob and Lisa Leopold purchased the two-bedroom house, which stands on less than an acre of land, out of foreclosure in 2016.
The Leopolds also own a home in Elmore and came to Vermont after Lisa took a job teaching at Morrisville Elementary School. Bob is a reverend at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Colchester.
“This will be our retirement home, as it may take me that long to fix it up,” Bob said in a blog post from 2018.
Subsequent inspections of the building, however, revealed that restoring the building was untenable and its demise inevitable.
Now, after approval from the Stowe Historic Preservation Commission, the couple plans to build a new residence on the property that will honor the historic character of the former building. The new split-level cottage was designed by Ernie Ruskey of Tektonika Studio Architects and includes Pella windows and lantern light fixtures.
“We’re excited to be a part of the community,” Bob told the Stowe Reporter.
The now-demolished structure, built around 1840, was described as a “rare example of an industrial building from the first half of the 19th century” in its entry in the registry of national historic places.
The building appeared on an 1859 map labeled as a cabinet shop. It was later referred to as Cold Spring Place, likely due to the freshwater spring that ran below the house. According to a local resident, the entry said, less privileged residents living across the street used the spring this house was named for as a water supply until the late 1950s.
