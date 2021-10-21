Last week, the Biden administration announced the reopening of the Canadian land border for non-essential, fully vaccinated travelers on Nov. 8, allowing Canadian visitors to return to the United States.
From Montpelier to Stowe, this was considered good news.
“This is a significant step forward on the path from pandemic to endemic management of COVID-19 and will mean a great deal to many Vermonters and our communities,” Gov. Phil Scott said.
“Many of our longtime dedicated skiers and riders here at the resort are multiple generations of families from Canada,” said Jeff Wise, communications manager at Stowe Mountain Resort. “We’ll be happy to welcome them back on the mountain to enjoy Vermont’s highest peak again this winter season. Both guests and residents from Ontario and Quebec specifically have always been a part of what makes our resort community special, and we’ll benefit from their return to the mountain.”
“We absolutely welcome Canadian travelers, just as much as travelers coming from other places,” said Carrie Simmons of the Stowe Area Association. “The Canadian border reopening opens Stowe up to an entire group of visitors who may be eager to travel to Vermont because they have not been able to for the last year and a half.”
For Canadians who own second homes in Stowe, however, normalcy has not returned and at least one among their group is hellbent on making sure the issue is addressed.
Gerald Kandestin, a Montreal-based lawyer with a second home and Stowe, is fed up.
He’s glad that the United States is allowing vaccinated Canadian visitors without requiring a negative COVID-19 test. Canada, however, requires a negative polymerase chain reaction test, or PCR test, within 72 hours of their return.
“We can come down without a perfect test, but our idiots, for lack of a better word, in Canada are still enforcing the rule that you must have a less than 72-hour-old COVID test to cross back into Canada, failing which you have to quarantine for 14 days,” he said.
In the Stowe area, Kandestin has found it prohibitively difficult to secure such a test within the timeframe possible, making it difficult for Canadian second homeowners to come down for a weekend and secure the negative COVID test required for a return home. At-home rapid tests won’t cut it and the state-provided testing sites in Waterbury and Morrisville have limited weekend hours, making it difficult to maneuver a negative test if you’re only visiting Stowe for a short trip.
It’s been a long pandemic for Kandestin. Since the border closed in 2020, he’s only visited his home in Stowe a few times. With no commercial flights to the United States during the pandemic, he’s had to charter a private flight and ship his car to Plattsburgh, a costly and time-consuming ordeal that has required him to stay stateside for a month at a time and not the usual weekend he spent in Vermont prior to the pandemic.
Kandestin is not the only Canadian in Stowe who will have to grapple with the COVID testing limitations in the area once the border reopens. According to an analysis of tax bills provided by town appraiser Tim Morrissey, at least 112 tax bills are sent to Canadian addresses, though there are likely more Canadian homeowners in Stowe.
Kandestin believes the contribution of Canadians in Stowe to the overall health of the town’s economy and culture is incomparable, and that expanding the hours of nearby testing operations is a reasonable request.
“We pay taxes,” Kandestin said. “In fact, we pay a premium because we’re out of state. And we’re happy to do so. Secondly, we eat at restaurants, we shop at your stores and we ski on the mountain. There’s a separate Canadian Stowe Land Trust, because so many of us donate to the land trust,” he said.
Kandestin has reached out to everyone, from Scott all the way down to Stowe’s selectboard. A representative of Scott’s office offered to have a member of his staff speak with him, which he found insulting. Of the five selectboard members, Willie Noyes and Lisa Haggerty returned his calls, and he claimed Stowe Republican Rep. Heidi Scheuermann sent him an email saying there was nothing she could do, according to him.
Scheuermann, however, is attempting to address the issue in some way. She understands that the weekend hours for the state testing sites are problematic for Canadian weekend visitors and is trying to work with the state to potentially expand those hours.
She also pointed out that, technically, a Canadian visiting for the weekend could simply get tested in their home country and that would be sufficient if they planned to return from the United States within 72 hours.
Kandestin said other states have access to rapid molecular tests, which Vermont does not. Scheuermann pointed out that these tests are limited in supply, but said Vermont is working to get broader access to them.
“With regard to the state testing options, since they are all PCR tests, they do not have rapid results. Right now, though, the PCR tests the state offers are officially a two- to five-day turnaround, but from what I understand, most come within 48 hours or so,” Scheuermann said in an email.
“This wait time also means that it is more difficult for Canadians if they are only coming down for a couple of days. I am currently working on a possible extension of testing hours on Thursdays and Fridays at the Waterbury site, but I haven’t heard if they are able to do that.”
If the situation continues, Kandestin fears he may have to finally give up and sell his home in Stowe and purchase another second residence closer to home, something he’s not looking to do.
His rancor, he said, is really born from a love for Stowe.
“For the people in Montreal who have discovered Stowe, it’s a unique magic place,” he said. “It’s a place that we’re all in love with. When someone talks to them about how nice Mont Tremblant is or the eastern townships, we would just smile and say, ‘Yeah, sure.’ They haven’t been. It’s the best skiing in the Northeast, if you’re a skier. It’s a magic place.”
But he’s also looking to leverage this love.
“There are lots of alternatives and you’re going to start losing people if you don’t act,” he said. “The fact that it hurts your economy is one thing. I mean, just out of sheer love of money, the people in Stowe and the state should accommodate us. But what about the fact that we supported you all these years and have given to your charities? Doesn’t that count for anything? Like isn’t it payback time? We’re not asking for a lot.”
