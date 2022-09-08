An email breach that occurred last week in the town of Stowe’s finance office appears to have been fixed, but the town has hired a cybersecurity company to investigate the matter just in case.

Town finance director Cindy Fuller said last week that her town-issued email account had been used to send out spoof emails to contacts in her email address book.

