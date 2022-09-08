An email breach that occurred last week in the town of Stowe’s finance office appears to have been fixed, but the town has hired a cybersecurity company to investigate the matter just in case.
Town finance director Cindy Fuller said last week that her town-issued email account had been used to send out spoof emails to contacts in her email address book.
An email sent to the Stowe Reporter looked, on its face, legitimate — a request for proposals that included a link to click on — but still appeared somewhat fishy. A quick call to the finance office confirmed it was indeed a phishing attempt.
In an email to town manager Charles Safford Tuesday from her now-fixed account, Fuller said the hacker attempted to obtain people’s Microsoft credentials by giving them a link to “a bogus website” that prompted them to sign in with their Microsoft account information.
Fuller said the matter was reported to the town’s IT support company “immediately after we started getting emails and calls from people about this email,” and her account was frozen and logs were tagged and reviewed by the IT company.
The tech folks indicated that the emails originated from places as diverse as Chicago, Dubai and somewhere in Nebraska.
One person in the town offices clicked through the bogus links in the email, but it doesn’t appear the problem spread elsewhere besides Fuller’s email. It is still unclear how her account was compromised.
“Currently, we are not aware of any security issues beyond my email situation,” Fuller wrote.
The town — like most in Vermont — has Property & Casualty and Workers' Compensation insurance through the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. Fuller said the policy for this type of cybersecurity incident is up to $75,000 in expenses, with no deductible.
The town’s IT company added multi-factor authentication — which requires people to provide at least two pieces of verification information before being allowed access — to Fuller’s email account, but just for now.
“Our plan has been to add this additional layer of security to all town of Stowe email accounts. This will likely be a requirement from the insurance carrier at the end of this investigation,” Fuller said.
As of press time, Fuller’s email seems to be going just fine: she used it to reply to a request for information from the newspaper.
