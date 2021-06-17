Would an e-bike make your life easier? Well, you can find out for free.
Local Motion’s E-Bike Lending Library will be in Stowe from June 21 to July 30. Borrowers will be able to check out an e-bike from AJ’s Ski and Sports, 350 Mountain Road, for two to three days to find out how these bikes can replace car trips and transform daily transportation needs.
The fleet includes a variety of bikes at different price points, including a cargo bike with a rear rack and a standard bike, all with an electric assist that helps riders get around with less effort and scale hills that previously seemed impossible.
E-bikes are a transportation option that is becoming more familiar and necessary, and the goal of this program is to introduce Vermonters to how they can be incorporated into everyday life, from commuting to work to picking up groceries and carrying kids to school.
“Part of our goal as the Stowe Energy Committee is to provide residents with opportunities to reduce their carbon footprint and try alternatives to fossil fuels. We hope residents will take advantage of this opportunity to explore e-bikes as a transportation option,” said committee chair Catherine Crawley.
Stowe will hold two e-bike demo days, June 26 and July 10.
Stowe’s power companies are currently providing incentives to help reduce the cost of purchasing an e-bike. Check your utility website for details.
To reserve an e-bike, go to localmotion.org/travelingebikes.
Questions? Contact Stowe Energy Committee at energycommittee@stowevt.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.