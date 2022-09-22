Will Kasso Condry, the Brandon-based visual artist and winner of The Vermont Prize, will be the next speaker at Currently Speaking, a series of talks on contemporary art topics, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m., at The Current, a center for contemporary art in Stowe.
Originally from New Jersey, Condry has a background in ﬁne art and illustration. He creates drawings and paintings about the African diaspora and explores the aesthetic of Afrofuturism — the intersection of African diaspora culture with science and technology.
He is also the founder of Juniper Creative Arts, a Vermont-based Black and Dominican family visual arts collective. Stowe residents and visitors will recognize their work in the murals recently created on the recreation path and at Stowe Middle School.
Condry has been recognized by the judges of The Vermont Prize — a collaborative initiative of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, Burlington City Arts, The Current and Hall Art Foundation — for his originality and his vision.
Guest juror Kelly Baum said of Condry: “He impresses in every way. Premised on deeply held ethical beliefs, visually stunning, highly chromatic, labor-intensive drawings and paintings Condry is an exceptional artist doing exceptional work in and for Vermont.”
The talk includes a presentation by Condry and questions from attendees. The talk and complimentary refreshments are free with a suggested donation of $10. No registration is needed.
The Currently Speaking series hosts experts in a range of contemporary art genres and media. The Current welcomes community members in casual discourse with the speakers and in meaningful interactions with the art they showcase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.