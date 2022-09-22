Will Kasso Condry

From left, detail of a piece by artist Will Kasso Condry, a winner of The Vermont Prize, and Condry, the Brandon-based visual artist.

 Courtesy photos

Will Kasso Condry, the Brandon-based visual artist and winner of The Vermont Prize, will be the next speaker at Currently Speaking, a series of talks on contemporary art topics, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m., at The Current, a center for contemporary art in Stowe.

Originally from New Jersey, Condry has a background in ﬁne art and illustration. He creates drawings and paintings about the African diaspora and explores the aesthetic of Afrofuturism — the intersection of African diaspora culture with science and technology.

