When she’s not jamming on her guitar or filling notebook pages with her musings, Officer Sylvie Daley is patrolling the mean streets of Stowe, where she’s been an officer since last fall.
Though she has a passion for the creative arts, becoming a full-time police officer has offered its own challenges, rewards and, above all, adventure.
“It’s kind of an adventure,” Daley said. “It’s certainly a learning curve. I learned a lot really fast, but it’s stimulating. I like all the aspects of it. I think the main thing that was sort of unexpected was just the atmosphere. The people that I work with are very supportive, and would seem to have a good, good attitude about the job and why they’re doing it.”
Daley is just one of two full-time officer who is also a woman, a perspective she sees as important to have in a police department.
“The sort of diversity in the faces of force is important and being able to relate to the community,” she said.
Stowe is Daley’s first posting. Hailing from Marshfield in nearby Washington County, she took an interest in law enforcement when she worked as a security guard while attending the University of Washington Tacoma, where she said she interacted frequently with area law enforcement.
According to her, the reputation of the Stowe Police Department preceded it.
“The overall philosophy and attitude of the people here is very inspiring,” she said. “It seems like the people who work here do it for the same kinds of reasons that I wanted to join. It seems like a very positive environment and like they’re building a strong team here. I just feel privileged to be a part of it.”
Though Daley has already had her share of unusual encounters, like when she encountered a group of nude streakers on a late-night run through Stowe village — she had to issue them a citation — she has no plans to quit her day job anytime soon.
“At this point, I kind of just share (music and writing) with friends,” she said. “I have some distant aspirations of maybe putting some stuff out there, but not something I have any specific plans around currently.”
This article was updated Feb. 3 to reflect that Sylvie Daley is one of two women working full-time for the Stowe Police Department.
