On Saturday, May 20, Craft Brew Races return to Stowe for its only Vermont stop.
The event kicks off with a relaxed, but timed 5K road race and concludes with a craft beer festival at the Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa.
A portion of the proceeds for every ticket sold will be donated to the Stowe Land Trust.
The course is 3.1 mile run or walk that starts at the resort on Cape Cod Road before it turns onto the winding Stowe Bike Path.
The run starts at noon, with the festival doors opening at 12:30 p.m. All 5K participants and festivalgoers receive a pint glass and entry to the festival — including beer samples, live music, vendors and food trucks selling onsite.
All designated driver ticketholders will receive a different bracelet at registration, and are welcome to enjoy the festival, designated snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages. Prizes are up for grabs for the largest team and the fastest team in the race.
Tickets are available at craftbrewraces.com.
