A man serving prison time for stealing a woman’s purse at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Stowe restaurant in early 2017 is able to withdraw his guilty plea, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled.
The justices ruled Dec. 13 that the lower court judge had expressed concerns about the “factual basis for the plea,” but ultimately decided against allowing the withdrawal, contrary to the longstanding practice to typically allow such plea withdrawals.
In October 2017 in Lamoille County Superior Court, Andrew Stewart, 30, originally from Milton, pleaded guilty to armed robbery. The charge stemmed from an incident in February of that year, when Stewart allegedly held a gun to a woman’s head in the parking lot of Sushi Yoshi and stole her purse, wallet and phone.
Stowe police were able to track Stewart down in less than 12 hours, after he left a digital trail of store purchases all the way home. There, police found the purse and all of the items Stewart had purchased with the stolen credit cards.
During the court appearance in which Stewart pleaded guilty, Judge Thomas Carlson questioned the defendant, asking him if the facts that the prosecution was laying out sounded factual.
Stewart said he had been drinking a lot that night, and remembered only “bits and pieces of the night.”
“I’m not denying I robbed anyone, sir. In my heart, I know I robbed somebody,” Stewart told the judge, according to the court transcript. “Do I remember putting a gun to her head and telling me to give me money? No, sir, I do not. I don’t remember the incident.”
According to the Supreme Court ruling, the court “acknowledged it was ‘struggling somewhat with the defendant’s acknowledgement of the factual basis here,’” but accepted the plea because Stewart didn’t contest the evidence and said the guilty plea was voluntary.
Two days later, though, Stewart entered a motion to withdraw that plea and have his attorney removed from the case, citing an “irreconcilable breakdown in communication” with the attorney. He said he didn’t think the lawyer had “his best interests in mind.”
The court approved of the lawyer’s dismissal, and a plea withdrawal hearing was later held.
Carlson then denied the motion to withdraw the plea, saying Stewart did not give “fair and just reason” for the withdrawal. Nearly a year later, in January of this year, a different Lamoille County circuit judge, Megan Shafritz, sentenced Stewart to serve 4-10 years in prison.
The Supreme Court agreed Friday with Stewart that the trial court “abused its discretion when it denied his motion.” Because Carlson had “significant concerns” about the factual basis for the original guilty plea, the denial of the plea withdrawal “was contrary to our longstanding practice to grant such withdrawals ‘with great liberality.’”
The case has now been sent back to Lamoille County, but has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.