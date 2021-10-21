On Oct. 14 Lamoille County Republicans held their biennial caucus to elect a new slate of officers as well as delegates to the state party.
The meeting started with a brief invocation by chair Ken Hoeppner followed by the pledge of allegiance.
Emily Lapan was nominated to serve as caucus chair, whose job it was to oversee the election of a new county chair.
Ken Hoeppner nominated sitting vice chair Tom McLinden from Stowe for the chair position, and he was elected by a voice vote.
McLinden chaired the meeting to elect the remaining officers and delegates. Shannara Johnson from Morrisville and Michael Valdez from Stowe were nominated for the vice chair position. Each candidate gave a brief campaign speech, and Valdez was elected by paper ballet.
Valdez, a Hispanic American, promoted the diversity he would bring to the party, and talked about how his experience as a transportation provider gives him the opportunity to meet a wide cross section of people.
He uses these opportunities to learn what others think on the issues of the day, and to communicate his desire to reach out to people across the political spectrum in a constructive dialogue. He sees himself as a community ambassador and is eager reach out to the community to engage those who might not be involved in the political process.
Stowe resident Michael Havemeyer was elected treasurer, Emily Lapan of Morristown was reelected secretary, and Susan Connerty from Stowe was elected finance chair. Hoeppner was elected committeeman to the state GOP, Shannara Johnson was elected committeewoman, and Emily Lapan, Carroll CJ Manchester, Richard Bailey and Michael Havemeyer were elected as alternates.
