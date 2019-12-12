Capstone Community Action has hired Greg Stefanski to lead efforts to build stronger and deeper collaboration with fellow nonprofits and community organizations in the Lamoille Valley.
The hiring has launched a unique collaboration among Capstone Community Action, the Lamoille Restorative Center and North Central Vermont Recovery Center. In addition to Stefanski’s part-time role as Lamoille area manager for Capstone, he will also work with the restorative center and the recovery center.
Stefanski was the longtime executive director at Laraway Youth & Family Services in Johnson.
Why this collaboration now?
Last spring Capstone conducted a comprehensive community needs assessment of the three counties it serves, Lamoille, Orange and Washington.
Lamoille stood out, having the lowest median income, the highest poverty rate, highest child poverty rate, highest number of older Vermonters in poverty, highest rate of people uninsured, and the highest unemployment rate.
“The data in the report and the need we see walking through our doors every day made it crystal clear,” said Sue Minter, Capstone’s executive director. “We need to increase our impact in Lamoille. This is an organizational priority, but we know we can’t do it alone. Collaboration is key and we are thrilled to have Greg’s leadership driving this effort and to see what outcomes we can collectively achieve for our community.”
Stefanski sees great possibilities in the collaboration among Capstone, the restorative center and the recovery center.
“Good things are happening for the folks connected to these organizations and I can't wait to play a part in supporting them,” Stefanski said.
“I have long respected Greg for his positive and hopeful energy, his work ethic and can-do attitude,” said Daniel Franklin, executive director at North Central Vermont Recovery Center. “When I learned that Greg would be looking for his next adventure after a distinguished career at Laraway, I wanted Greg to join our team to help realize an even more ambitious and impactful collaboration.”
“It really is an honor to have Greg join our team,” said Heather Hobart, executive director of Lamoille Restorative Center. “Greg ‘walks our talk’ — he believes in the value of relationships in building community and restoring harm. I’m also very excited Greg is partnering with Capstone and the Recovery Center, as it’s a statement of our collaboration and a new era of transformative work happening in Lamoille.”