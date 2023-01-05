Stowe Electric Department employees — those battling the elements in the wind, rain, snow and flying tree branches and those handling the phone calls and running logistics at the utility’s headquarters — might have missed some meals during a multiple-day holiday power outage if it weren’t for the provisions provided by various Stowe eateries.

At least, as soon as those places had power.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.