The Stowe community is organizing a protest about the death of Scott Lewis, killed in a zip line accident at Stowe Mountain Resort last summer. The protest is Friday on the corner of Routes 108 and 100 in Stowe from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
“The Lewis family has some legal recourse, but they are limited by Vermont law, which places death under workers compensation,” said Laura Goddard Weber, who is helping to publicize the protest. “But there is always room for legal challenge or settlement, and public outcry can help advance that.”
She encouraged people to reach out to state leaders and involve them, tell people about the protest, and join the protest and bring signs “calling on Vail to do the right thing.”
Citing a Vermont Occupational and Health Administration report, Weber noted that Lewis “would not have been killed if the primary attachment lanyard had been replaced due to aging and (wear) of the lanyard.”
