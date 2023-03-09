An annual tradition at Stowe’s annual meeting is recognizing people for their community service and for their stewardship of the town’s natural spaces.

Stowe: Town Meeting Day 2023

Chris Walker and Scott Reeves of the Stowe Fire Department present Joanne Bradley with the Cliff Thompson Community Service Award at town meeting Tuesday.

This year’s Cliff Thompson Community Service Award went to Joanne Bradley, who served member of the Stowe Emergency Medical Services Department for 25 years until her retirement in 2020.

Stowe: Town Meeting Day 2023

Rita Ricketson, right, accepts the Conservationist of the Year Award on behalf of her family from Christine McGowan.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.