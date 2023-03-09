An annual tradition at Stowe’s annual meeting is recognizing people for their community service and for their stewardship of the town’s natural spaces.
This year’s Cliff Thompson Community Service Award went to Joanne Bradley, who served member of the Stowe Emergency Medical Services Department for 25 years until her retirement in 2020.
Stowe fire chief Scott Reeves said Bradley was “unquestionably one of the most active volunteers in the department’s history,” working three 12-hour shifts a week and responding to innumerable calls beyond that.
Reeves said it’s estimated Bradley spent 32,000 hours on call and responded to more than 4,000 calls.
“It is easy to recite numbers, and these numbers are pretty significant,” Reeves said. “What is harder to acknowledge or describe in words is the absolute loyalty, dedication and sense of service to others that Joanna embodies.”
Since Tuesday was the first in-person meeting since 2020, Stowe’s firefighters had some catching up to do with their annual Cliff Thompson Community Service Award.
“We felt it would serve justice to make sure that we go back in time to recognize these folks,” Reeves said.
Also recognized Tuesday was Joan “Bunny” Libby, who died in 2018 but who “left a mark on this town and this county” as a founding member of the Stowe Rescue Squad in 1975, and who was active for 10 years.
Don Post was also recognized. Post died in a glider crash, also in 2018, but served 26 years on the Stowe School Board and was part of the Stowe Education Fund and served as a consultant to the Freeman Foundation, which preserves and enhances libraries. Reeves said Post visited all 53 Vermont libraries that the foundation worked with.
This year’s Conservationist of the Year, given annually by the Stowe Conservation Commission, is the Ricketson family. They own the quintessential Route 100 farm on the north end of town that many fondly remember from years past as the place that stopped traffic every day when the cows crossed from the barn to the pasture.
“This family had the foresight and planning to want to put something like this in place so that, whoever the farmer or farmers are in the future who work that land, this will be there for them,” conservation commission chair Christine McGowan said. “We all, as residents of Stowe, are able to reap the benefits of having an active working farm in our community.”
