Lisa Senecal of Stowe has been re-elected chair of the Vermont Commission on Women and will now be joined by co-chairs Kiah Morris and Kellie B. Campbell.
State government’s independent non-partisan commission advancing rights and opportunities for Vermont women and girls adopted this new leadership structure to share decision making and leadership responsibilities.
“The need for our work on so many fronts, health and safety, economic security, racial and gender equity, leadership, public life and education, has only become more apparent and urgent over this last year,” said Senecal. “We’re excited, energized and ready to move forward in this new collaborative approach.”
Senecal was appointed by Gov. Phil Scott in 2017 and elected chair in 2019. She is a communications professional whose current energies are dedicated to pro-democracy, and gender and racial equity efforts. An experienced entrepreneur with a background in media relations and marketing, her successful ventures include an award-winning children’s entertainment company and a digital media consultancy.
She has provided crisis communications, media relations and digital media strategy for dozens of companies and organizations, gubernatorial and U.S. senatorial campaigns, and statewide policy initiatives. Senecal writes and speaks with an emphasis on issues of equity, equality, opportunity and safety for women.
She also writes a monthly column for her local newspaper, the Stowe Reporter.
She also serves on the board of Clarina Howard Nichols Center, works with businesses, investors and campaigns to identify and remedy business and cultural practices that increase risk of sexual harassment and other forms of gender discrimination.
Morris was appointed to the commission by the Speaker of the House in 2020. She served in the general assembly as a Representative from 2014-2016 and 2016-2018 and is the first African American and person of color elected from Bennington County and the second African American woman to be elected to the Vermont Legislature.
Morris is an award-winning trainer, speaker and presenter, providing consultative services, workshops and presentations on issues of diversity, equity and leadership for organizations across the globe. Morris currently serves as the Movement Politics Director for Rights and Democracy Vermont, co-creating and building the movement-centered governing infrastructure that shifts power into the hands of the people — especially marginalized community members — at every level of government.
Campbell was appointed to commission by the Senate Committee on Committees in 2018. She’s the chief information officer for the Vermont State College system, transitioning to this role from having served as the chief technology officer at Vermont Tech.
She serves on the executive board for Vermont Women in Higher Education, a statewide organization providing opportunities for professional development, engaging in an inclusive community of women, and recognizing the successes of women in higher education.
