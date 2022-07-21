At the development review board hearing held for the three-story extension building planned for Main Street in Stowe, the building’s most high-profile neighbor, Stowe Community Church, weighed in on the matter.
The structure proposed by developer Graham Mink, a Stowe native, would see him expand his building at 109 Main St. with a new structure that would mimic the historic aesthetic of the attached buildings and add a new storefront, office space and six new residential units onto the green space that currently separates the church from his building.
A new parking lot behind the structure would accommodate the new residents and business.
Mink has been a prolific builder in Morristown, where a controversial 136-unit apartment complex is currently underway. But his plans for this new Stowe structure place him in contention with one of the most recognizable structures in Lamoille County.
“The impact on the streetscape and Main Street, particularly Stowe Community Church, could be very substantial,” said Scott Noble, a member of the church’s board of directors. “The community church is a gem in the village and an important icon to the town of Stowe.”
In a survey of church members, in which there were as many opinions about the development as members, Noble said, they carefully considered the proposed plans before deciding to voice two major concerns the congregation has about the building.
Noble said the “imposing” nature of the building, which will have a blocky profile and flat roof, will stand about level with the church’s roof before its steeple reaches heavenward.
The other concern was the total loss of the green space, one of the few places people can enjoy Main Street without the expectation of them paying for something.
“The existing green space is one of the very few remaining beautiful open spaces in the village,” Noble said. “The village green and church’s own Parsonage Park are the only significant remaining parks left in the village.”
The other sticking point for the church was the one-way driveway which Mink and the church share. It’s currently a one-way drive, but Noble claimed that drivers often mistakenly travel down it the wrong way.
Along with pedestrians, the driveway can get congested, making the flow of cars turning onto Main Street from School Street and the church driveway dicey.
Noble proposed a compromise between the town, the church and Mink and asked the developer to pay for a professional realignment of the driveway in his construction plan and perhaps even the creation of a two-way driveway to alleviate possible traffic congestion.
Another member of the public noted that the town had only just spent $3.2 million in tax money to bury the power lines and poles on Main Street, an effort that further emphasized the view of the historic church that the project would now impose upon.
Rob Foregger, a nearby resident with a view of the property, was torn between the loss of the green space but acknowledged that the building was thoughtfully designed. He also expressed his wish that the project was smaller in scope and worried that a new precedent for building height would be established in the village despite the technical limitations of the historic district.
Christian Carey, the architect who designed the building and who also sits on Stowe’s Historic Preservation Commission, which has already approved Mink’s plans, guided the board through his plans for the structure, along with engineer Tyler Mumley and landscape architect Tom Hand, a member of the board who recused himself for this vote.
Carey said the building will be done in a Greek revival style, keeping the site lines of the Country Store on Main building while slightly mimicking the church in tone. He also gave a nuanced explanation as to why he could not mimic the store’s mansard roof and opted for a flat roof, which required him to request a higher roof that doesn’t comply with existing regulations.
An initial analysis submitted to the board showed that the new building would substantially increase traffic on that section of Main Street, but Carey argued that people park throughout the village and visit various businesses on foot, diffusing the actual amount of traffic.
The board also discussed and viewed images provided by the Stowe Historical Society of prior uses of the space before it was a green space, when it was a tenement building roughly the same size and shape as the country store. That building was demolished in the 1960s.
The board adjourned without issuing a verbal decision, indicating it will issue a full written decision on the matter within 45 days.
If approved, construction could start this fall, Carey said.
