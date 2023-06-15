Two former Morristown residents were sentenced last week on criminal charges related to the death of a 71-year-old woman in their care, and one of them will serve prison time.
Joshua M. Jones, 34, and Britney Spaulding, 34, both currently living in Lynchburg, Virginia, were each sentenced last week in Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park.
Jones, who pleaded guilty in January to one count of felony neglect of a vulnerable adult with death resulting and one count of felony Medicaid fraud, was ordered to four to six years, all but three years to serve in prison and ten years of probation.
Spaulding, who pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of neglect of a vulnerable adult and two counts of false pretenses, was given a suspended jail sentence, and was ordered to serve 10 years on probation and provide 250 hours of community service.
The charges were brought by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit and stemmed from the couple’s employment as caregivers through the Vermont Medicaid Choices for Care waiver program, under which they were paid to provide services to two vulnerable adults, including a 71-year-old woman with developmental delays and dementia.
According to court records, investigators say the 71-year-old woman, who lived in the Jones’s and Spaulding’s home, was completely dependent on them when she died and Jones was listed as the primary caregiver. Investigators say the woman was left immobile in her bed and soaked in urine, leading to an infection that ultimately killed her. Prosecutors say that, although Spaulding was not the primary caregiver, she received Medicaid payments for care that was not provide during that time.
Jones and Spaulding also filed fraudulent claims for services delivered to the woman and to a second vulnerable adult who also lived in their home, investigators said.
As part of their court conditions, Jones and Spaulding are prohibited from working with any vulnerable adults and will be added to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ list barring them from receiving funds from any Federal health care programs including Medicare, Medicaid, and all other plans and programs that provide federally funded health benefits for at least five years.
“Those who care for the most vulnerable Vermonters cannot be allowed to abdicate their responsibilities without consequences,” attorney general Charity Clark said. “Vermont prides itself on having a system of care that allows Vermonters to age at home whenever possible and puts trust in those who are charged with their care. It is of the utmost importance that the state ensures that vulnerable Vermonters receive the care they are promised.”
In a statement filed with the court, Jones apologized to the victims and expressed remorse for his actions, while asking for the court’s “mercy and compassion” in sentencing.
“This experience has served as a profound wake-up call, prompting me to reevaluate my choices, values, and the way I conduct myself,” Jones wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.