I want to thank the people of Stowe for actively and enthusiastically participating in this election. Over the last few months, you’ve invited me into your homes, you’ve shared your struggles with me, and I’ve learned from you. This type of conversation is not just what makes up our community, it’s essential to the foundation of our democracy.
With only a few weeks until Election Day, I would like to share some reflections. To start with, I am profoundly grateful for all the support I have received from our community of Stowe. I am proud that my supporters include Democrats, Republicans and independents. I am grateful for all I have learned as a parent, business owner, logger, volunteer and civic leader during my many years in this town.
