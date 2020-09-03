Remember when you were a little kid and your teachers taught you how to stay in the lines when coloring? That skill will be put to good use when the older kids head back to Stowe High School next week.
One-way routes wind their way through the school, marked off with green tape and blue and white arrows pointing the way. One stairwell is for going up only, another only for descents. Counterclockwise is the prevailing direction throughout the middle and high school.
Stowe High principal Gretchen Muller took me and photographer Gordon Miller on a tour of the campus Tuesday, exactly a week before students come to walk the halls for the first time since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic sent everyone home for nearly half a year.
Things will be different. But people will be in the school once again. And what is a school without students?
“I’m really excited to have students and teachers back in the building,” Muller said. “Just excited to have those live lessons, those conversations and experiences.”
Welcome to school
One learned experience that will make adjusting to things easier: anyone who has been to a grocery store during the pandemic will at least be familiar with how to walk one way up an aisle and down another one.
“I’m still getting used to the flow, myself,” she said. “I think they’ll be OK. It’ll just take people a few weeks to get used to it.”
Muller started the tour outside the main entrance, underneath the covered portion of the parking lot where school buses drop students off. Drop-off times will be from 7:30 to 8:25 a.m.; giving everyone an hour to get students inside before the 8:30 bell for classes to start.
Bused students will have already been given a daily health screening as they got on the bus to come to school, but Muller said most students either drive or are brought to school by their parents or guardians. Those people will be screened — temperature checks and the usual where-have-you-been? and how-are-you-feeling? type questions — and their parents will drive off. Parents won’t be allowed inside for routine visits.
Off limits
Anyone familiar with Stowe High’s main entrance will remember that, straight ahead, there’s the cafeteria. Beyond that, the auditorium. And beyond that, the gymnasium.
Don’t get used to using those places this year, at least not for their intended purposes, and at least not while Vermont’s pandemic protocols remain in place.
The cafeteria has been bisected by some shelves, with some purposely distanced high tables and chairs spread around one side. The other side is a taped-off corridor — all the tape is Raider green, the same color that Ted Wasserman was using to touch up the trim all over school on Tuesday.
Students won’t be eating here. They’ll take their lunches at their desks, maybe outside if the weather’s nice. Muller said each classroom will have a bucket for food scraps.
The gym will see some use, but mostly as double-duty for some expanded classroom activities.
As for the auditorium? It’s basically been rendered a large storage closet, the stage piled with stacked chairs and other furniture, and really anything made of fabric. Cloth is a verboten, which means no one will be sitting in the fold-down auditorium chairs.
With the gym, auditorium and cafeteria areas largely unused or reworked, most students — and remember, only half of the student body will be on campus on any given day — will be taking a right at the lobby and heading for class.
Sick bay
First, though, Muller points out a pair of new rooms labeled “Isolation Area,” adorned with a stop sign commanding anyone to contact the school nurse before entering. Muller said these rooms, one for high school students and one for middle schoolers, are for anyone who shows symptoms of illness during school.
Students would be placed in the room and their parents would be called to come pick them up, and the student would be asked to check in with their doctor. Only one student can be in the room at a time — and we’d be talking about a different situation altogether if multiple students started showing symptoms — and the room can be cleaned and sanitized in about 10 minutes.
Changes galore
Continuing the tour up one set of stairs designated as ascending only, movement through the hallways is in a counterclockwise motion, past rows of lockers that have been locked shut by strings of plastic-coated cables. No lockers this year.
In the classrooms, desks are spread out and will be labeled with the names of students reserved to those seats. With students on campus only twice a week — one group on Mondays and Thursdays, another on Tuesday and Friday, no one on Wednesday — their desks are on a rotation, too.
This helps with contact tracing, “if, God forbid, someone tested positive,” Muller said.
To get to this point of preparedness, teachers spent time over the past two weeks role-playing, sitting at the students’ desks, going through the motions, and tinkering with the processes.
Even with all of the one-way signs and green tape, it’s jarring to see what has become of the library. It’s been walled off with a motley array of chairs and furniture, books only accessible by reserving them online and fetched by a librarian. The middle area, where so many students used to study, is off-limits.
“Unfortunately, I know that this is a place where students like to go, and that’s going to be a big adjustment,” Muller said.
Creativity costs little
Stowe High has avoided some of the hefty bills other schools have seen to upgrade their heating, ventilation and air condition systems, according to Muller. She said the system has different levels of filtration, and the highest levels are Covid-compliant.
“We are very lucky with our HVAC system,” Muller said.
Muller said there haven’t been any new capital costs accrued at Stowe.
As befits a bunch of educators trying to figure things out, along with weekly meetings with other Vermont principals, ideas abound.
One day last week, a group of student volunteers came in and learned the ropes, too. They’ll be called on to help their classmates navigate the hallways in the beginning days and weeks of the school year. They got some T-shirts to indicate their station.
“Just thinking creatively, outside the box,” Muller said. “There have been a lot of creative ideas shared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.