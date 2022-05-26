Whether you’re a pandemic transplant, a new homeowner or just renting, there’s a place in the Stowe community for you.
That’s the message that Stowe Vibrancy wants to get out there with Newcomers Night, a mixer for the town’s newest residents that will be held next Tuesday, May 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Stoweflake Mountain Resort.
The brainchild of Vibrancy members Mary Skelton Altadonna and her husband Lynn Altadonna, the event will feature 32 nonprofit organizations that will help allow newcomers of all ages and interests find a way to connect and get involved in the community. A cash bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres will help get connections flowing.
Stowe gained nearly a thousand residents between 2010 and 2020, according to the 2020 census and saw a flurry of real estate transactions during the pandemic. The Altadonnas are looking to put out the official welcome mat for a group that didn’t have a lot of easy ways to connect.
“There was no way for (newcomers) to be invited to participate in this special town. There’s no welcome wagon,” Skelton Altadonna said. “I’ve seen a lot of posts from people that say, ‘I’m new to town and I’m looking for a babysitter,’ or, ‘We just moved here, and I need some gardening advice,’ or, ‘I'm looking for tennis partners.’ So, it just seemed like there wasn’t a vehicle to have these people connect. So, we’re hoping this is an opportunity to be able to get involved and be part of the community.”
“It doesn’t matter how long you have been a resident, whether you rent or own, you are all citizens of Stowe,” town manager Charles Safford said. “You all have the right to vote, participate in public meetings and serve your community. In a small town it is important that everyone do their part: whether it’s volunteering to serve in public office, serving as a volunteer firefighter, coaching, providing Meals on Wheels or otherwise doing your part to meet social service needs, or helping keep our community beautiful by helping out on Green Up Day.”
Though entirely free, the event is open to newcomers and their guests only. Interested participants must register ahead of time and can do so at stowevibrancy.com/events/newcomers-night.
