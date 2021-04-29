“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life in terms of individuals buying homes sight unseen,” said Leslie Anderson, a paralegal with Stevens Law Office in Stowe. “There’s hardly anything on the market right now. And I would say predominantly, the majority of the transactions we handled were cash deals and none were under $500,000.”
The Stowe housing market is experiencing unprecedented pressure, mostly from a massive influx of wealthy out-of-state home-buyers. Available homes are few and far between — with nothing on the market for less than half a million.
A recent review from the Vermont Center for Geographic Information using data from the department of taxes illuminates this jump with eye-popping numbers. The review found a 38 percent rise in the state when it came to residential property sales involving out-of-state buyers in 2020, a jump to 3,795 sales from 2,750 sales in 2019.
Stowe took the top spot, recording $132.1 million in this kind of transaction, a 21 percent increase from 2018 ($104.2 million) and a 49 percent increase from 2019 ($66.8 million).
“There is a big jump in the prices that people are paying for properties versus our assessments,” Stowe assessor Tim Morrissey said. “What’s driving the prices is the lack of inventory of houses and condominiums for sale on the market right now.”
Morrissey and real estate professionals agree that the response to general uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled a desire to seek shelter.
Vermont — Stowe in particular — attracts those who can afford it.
According to Pall Spera, founder of the Pall Spera Real Estate Company in Stowe, the interest has largely come from the south as the Canadian border remains closed. A particular class of buyer has grown increasingly interested in spending on an alternative to urban environments in Boston, New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.
“It’s an alternative for safekeeping for themselves and their family should something else happen,” Sperra said. “They’re saying, ‘Well, we’re going to go where maybe things are a little bit more simple as long as we can be relevant in what we do and support our families.’”
Morrissey said, “People will have been looking for safer havens, getting out of urban areas and going to suburban areas because of the pandemic. It’s happening all over the country. It’s not just in Vermont.”
Limits and implications
Spera, for one, doesn’t see the demand in Stowe slowing down.
“This very positive interest in real estate and real estate transactions will continue,” he said. “It has only been tempered by the fact that the inventory is sparse everywhere. But we have low interest rates and a Federal Reserve that’s going to keep these rates low for some time. We’ve got all of the federal money that has been put in these infrastructure improvements that are on the books.”
The ability of the state and county to move quickly on expanding scheduled infrastructure like broadband internet access will be pivotal to a continued growth in home buying interest among Vermonters and out-of-staters alike, according to Spera. The Vermont Legislature is currently considering multiple proposals to provide funding for expanding broadband.
He also sees job creation as essential to counteracting the increasing unaffordability of Stowe and the state at large.
“Part of what makes Vermont so attractive is the lifestyle,” he said. “But we have folks that say, ‘we can’t afford it anymore.’ That is a very serious problem. I think the only solution to that, and this isn’t one that’s a quick fix, is that we need to be a welcoming place to do business. We need to get our Vermonters jobs that can be commensurate to keep up with the escalation in pricing and the higher cost of virtually everything.”
Morrissey predicts that the state will require a reappraisal of homes in Stowe in 2022 or 2023 as the market price of homes rise past their currently assessed value. Depending on what this evaluation determines, a new assessment of property values could have effects on everything from municipal budgets to tax rates. Though the state sets those rates in Vermont, a wide range of factors, including the burgeoning price of homes, will be at play when determining future property tax rates.
Affordable housing challenges
The demand among high-end buyers and the challenges their demands creates exists on the other side of the spectrum from the needs of low-income workers looking for affordable housing, but both exist within the same housing economy.
The intense demand for expensive single-family homes and the subsequently inflated market could adversely affect attempts to build affordable housing in Stowe.
For the Lamoille County Housing Partnership, the county’s primary affordable rental housing developer, the challenge is formidable.
Of the approximately 280 units of affordable housing across 12 developments, only one is in Stowe, according to Kerrie Lohr, the organization’s public relations manager. This is despite the Housing Partnership’s targeted attempts to build affordable housing in the town in response to data gathered from housing needs assessments.
It’s not an unwillingness from the town’s government, which the partnership enjoys a good relationship with, or a resistance from the business community, which would welcome better access and closer proximity for the workforce it relies on. The number one challenge to getting affordable housing built in Stowe is the high cost of land.
“A sustainable cost of land acquisition is important to consider, because if it’s financially unsustainable for us, we can’t do it,” Lohr said. “We can’t preserve the affordability of the project and make sure that we’re meeting our mission in providing affordable housing for the residents.”
The recent rise in the cost of materials brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic also presents a challenge, with a general shortage of lumber contributing to a rise in the cost of construction. The rise in short-term rentals offered through booking programs like Airbnb has also shrunk the long-term rental housing market by 18 percent over the last five years, according to Lohr.
“I think, with the cost of construction going up the way it has over the past several months, affordable housing in Stowe is much harder to achieve. There’s no question about that,” Morrissey said.
In 2020, the Housing Trust received 365 applications from eligible households — for just 70 vacancies throughout the year.
Getting on the waitlist for affordable housing with the organization means waiting a year at minimum for a chance at an opportunity.
One high-profile factor still in the air is whether or not the Legislature agrees to pass Gov. Phil Scott’s economic recovery plan presented earlier this month, which calls for $249 million of $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds to be spent on building affordable housing throughout the state.
Even if the funds are approved, it may take years for them to affect change in an affordable housing crisis that’s taking shape right now.
When asked if the state was concerned about the effects out-of-state homebuying might have on affordable housing in Stowe, at a recent press conference Scott took the opportunity to call on lawmakers to confirm his proposal.
“We want to make smart investments that will have a tangible impact on Vermont. This is a transitional time in rural Vermont, so if the Legislature doesn’t like that plan — to invest in housing, broadband, climate change and water and sewer infrastructure — we’re waiting to see what their plan is,” he said.
