According to the owner of Burt’s Irish Pub, the oldest and perhaps only remaining “dive” bar in Stowe, the rumors of its demise have been greatly exaggerated.
Though it is true that Kim Kaufman and Jimmy Goldsmith — the restaurateurs who own the building that houses Burt’s but do not have any ownership in the bar itself — are selling the property, bar owner Janet Martinez said there are no plans to close Burt’s anytime soon.
What happens next will be up to the new owners.
Martinez has owned the locals’ haunt since 2003, shortly after Burt’s opened in its current spot on Luce Hill Road after a fire closed the previous location. Though the bar itself has been a fixture for seasonal ski bums and lifers alike since 1976, its location has shifted over the years.
Martinez was a veteran of the Stowe restaurant scene even before she purchased Burt’s, having worked at the famed bar-restaurant Three Green Doors. She came to Burt’s just as its previous owner, Chet Burton, was looking to sell.
“I asked him how much he was going to sell for, and he gave me a reasonable number,” Martinez said. “I wrote him a check.”
Martinez has made the place her own over nearly two decades of ownership. While the walls of the bar are covered in traditional Irish bar kitsch and the usual pub fair is available in some form, an array of Colombian food is also available. It’s likely the only place in Stowe a diner could order chicken and waffles for brunch and carne guisada for dinner.
Burt’s is more than just a St. Patrick’s Day destination with an eclectic menu. It’s the neighborhood dive, in the best sense of the word. A game of pool can be had in the building’s finished basement, nearly indistinguishable from the same room in a residential home. People from all walks of life sidle up to the horseshoe-shaped bar, a casual forum where patrons can order both a craft beer or a PBR and a shot of house whiskey, moderated gently by Martinez or one of her bartenders.
Vestiges of the burned-down Burt’s even live on in the new location; a cooler behind the bar and the mirror in the men’s room both somehow survived the blaze.
In a Vermont resort town where restaurants shutter for a few weeks of vacation in the off-season or keep irregular hours, Burt’s Irish Pub is the rarity that’s open seven days a week and opens at noon every day except Tuesday, closing only for some holidays.
“It’s the nexus of the universe,” said newly minted regular Jon Minko, who decamped for Stowe from Boston about a year ago after an early retirement from making his fortune in medical patents.
Minko described coming to recognize people from all over town at Burt’s, from its wealthier residents to those still working for a paycheck to those down on their luck. All are welcome and all are drawn together at Burt’s.
Martinez inclined to agree. “People are forced to look at each other and listen to each other here,” she said, gesturing toward the bar.
This is not the first time Martinez has weathered the storm of uncertainty and shifting ownership. In 2015, she looked to the bar’s loyal patrons to help her raise $65,000 of the $120,000 down payment she needed to purchase the building from its then owners.
Kaufman and Goldsmith bought the property instead for $325,000 under their K2 Realty LLC. Now the couple is looking to sell the property to reduce their “footprint in Stowe,” Kaufman said. “We find other towns are more business friendly.”
Kaufman and Goldsmith gave Martinez an opportunity to raise the money to buy the property, but after nine months, it just didn’t happen.
Though Kaufman would not disclose how much the building sold for, its market value is likely far higher than it was just seven years ago; a similarly sized commercial property on South Main Street is currently listed at $825,000.
Kaufman and Goldsmith were approached by a buyer before they had a chance to put the property on the open market. Kaufman declined to disclose the details of the deal, which is under contract.
Martinez said she did not want to make an official comment on the matter as the deal was not finalized yet, but only made reassurances that Burt’s Irish Pub would remain open for the foreseeable future.
As the rumor mill churned, Martinez made a public announcement on the Burt’s social media to tell people to stop “talking crap” about Kaufman and Goldsmith.
“They have been nothing but good to me and I love them for it,” she wrote.
Kaufman and Goldsmith have opened several restaurants over the years in Stowe, including Over The Wall, an upscale tequila bar and fusion restaurant named as a tongue-and-cheek reference to the southern border wall initially constructed by former President Donald Trump which Kaufman defended in a 2019 letter to the editor in the Stowe Reporter. The name was changed to Stowe Cantina before it eventually closed.
The couple also own The Blue Donkey burger bar, which they operate from the former Stowe Cantina location on Mountain Road in the old Cactus Café. They also own 10 Railroad Street in Morristown.
Though Martinez is mum on the future of Burt’s Irish Pub while she waits to make a deal with the building’s new owner, there’s no reason to think the heart and soul of Stowe, which has survived a fire, a move and ownership changes, can’t find a way to live on.
