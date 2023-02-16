A burst pipe in the apartment above Idletyme Brewing Company has closed the restaurant-brewery indefinitely as staff work hard to assess and repair the damage.
Early Sunday morning, staff arrived to find water pouring through the ceiling and into the kitchen, the company said in a Facebook post.
The leak caused damage to the ceiling and walls, but the full extent of the damage has yet to be determined, according to general manager John Neville. Mitigation companies have been on the scene and are working to get the operation back up and running.
Though there is no set reopening date, Neville said contractors and the restaurant’s insurance company are working together to get to a resolution quickly. The reopening date will be published to Idletyme’s social media channels when finalized.
While this incident has sidelined Idletyme during prime ski season, one of the most profitable and busiest times of year for Stowe restaurants, Neville, true to form, is determined not to waste a moment.
“(The ski season) is what Idletyme thrives on,” Neville said. “We have spent a lot of time preparing for this time of year. Fortunately enough we are able to use this time as an opportunity for training and team building so we can come back stronger.”
Idletyme merged with Third Place restaurant group in 2021, and the partnership helped provide access to the vital contractors needed to do the repair work. Third Place’s other Stowe property, American Flatbread, was thanked for their support and helping with repairs in the company’s Facebook post.
Of course, it’s Idletyme’s noted network of stalwart employees that have done most of the dirty work, and they have continued to be compensated despite the restaurant’s closure.
“We have a great team that started work as soon as they heard what had happened,” Neville said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.