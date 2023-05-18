After performing for the Noon Music in May audience in May 2022, pianist Victor Cayres guaranteed himself a place on the lineup for 2023.
He returns to Stowe Community Church at noon on Wednesday, May 24. The concert is free; donations are greatly appreciated.
Cayres will open his program with three preludes by George Gershwin. In addition to the music of Cécile Chaminade and his countryman, Heitor Villa Lobos, Cayres will perform the music of Domenico Scarlatti, Franz Schubert’s Impromptu in Ab Major, Opus 142 no. 2, and the electrifying Polonaise in Ab Major, Opus 53 “Heroique" by Frederic Chopin.
The Brazilian pianist has earned praise for concerts with the Sine Nomine string quartet and as a soloist with such orchestras as Boston Pops and Brno Philharmonic in the Czech Republic. He has been a guest artist at Banff Center for the Arts in Canada, Interlochen Center for the Arts, Boston University Tanglewood Institute, Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory and State University for Arts and Culture.
He has released CDs for several record companies, with works by contemporary American composers David Owens, Joseph Summer and John H. Wallace.
Cayres frequently performs in Brazil, Europe and in prestigious venues in the U.S., such as Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall, Chicago’s Preston Bradley Hall, Boston’s Symphony Hall and Jordan Hall.
He serves as faculty at Boston University School of Music, piano instructor and keyboard area coordinator at Eastern Illinois University, co-director for Boston University Tanglewood Institute Young Artists Piano Program, and faculty at New England Conservatory Preparatory School and Continuing Education.
Trio Raconteur will close the series, made possible by the family of Irene Bareau, on May 31.
