It was back to school Tuesday for the trio of Stowe residents who comprise the rebooted Stowe School District.
The brief school board meeting marked the first time in more than three years that the town has had its own school district. The State Board of Education in late 2018 forced Stowe to merge with Lamoille South Supervisory Union sister towns Morristown and Elmore.
This summer, that same board reversed that decision, and the Stowe district was reborn.
Tuesday’s meeting was largely a chummy, pro forma affair, giving the board a chance to elect a chairperson — Tiffany Donza — and a clerk — Erica Loomis.
Rounding out the smiling trio is Alan Ouellette. All three also serve simultaneously on the Lamoille South Unified Union school district board, and will continue to do so until that board winks itself out of existence next year.
The primary reason for Stowe wanting to go it alone again was so the town’s taxpayers could concentrate fully on the district’s pressing facilities needs, and not leave eight-figure construction bonds up to the whims of residents from two other towns — or burden the taxpayers of Morristown and Elmore with school fixes that are far more extensive than anything proposed on their own campuses.
Indeed, at Tuesday’s meeting, board members agreed it was a high priority to get a committee formed of people from the district and from the town at large to perform a needs assessment at all three Stowe schools.
For Donza, it would be her third go-round on such a committee. She was part of a similar one that looked into campus needs for the entire Lamoille South merged district and part of the group, in 2018, forwarded a roughly $40 million ask for improvements to Stowe’s schools.
That committee’s findings were eclipsed within days by the announcement that the State Board of Education was forcing the towns to merge. Thus, any hope of fixes to Stowe’s schools was scuttled and now it’s estimated the costs could be nearly twice as much, due to inflation.
“Round three for me,” Donza quipped Tuesday.
At some point, far down the road, the Stowe School Board may decide to expand to five members, as it was before the merger. It morphed into a five-person body in 1967.
Until then, all three board representatives will also act as reps to the Lamoille South Supervisory Union board, which has taken on more centralized responsibilities since the merger, and will likely keep doing so.
According to Lamoille South finance director Andy Lundeen, special education, pre-kindergarten education and transportation “are the biggies” that have seen efficiencies through centralization.
As budget season soon begins in earnest for the simultaneous needs of three entities — the Stowe district, the combined Morristown-Elmore district, and the central office — Lundeen also recommended centralizing food services to include cafeteria workers, so they can be deployed at sister schools should there be a gap that needs filling.
“We’re keeping the pieces that are working,” Ouellette said.
