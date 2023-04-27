On Sunday, April 23, congregants and members of the community celebrated the 180th birthday of Brother Joseph Dutton at Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe.
The church was built on the site of Dutton’s ancestral home, and the Catholic Church is investigating the cause for Dutton’s sainthood.
Dutton served the leper colony on Moloka’i for 44 years alongside Damien De Veuster and Marianne Cope, both of whom have been canonized.
Bishop of Honolulu Larry Silva celebrated the Mass for Dutton with some of the music sung in Hawaiian. A post-Mass luncheon featured the Gracious Ladies of New York City performing traditional Hawaiian dance.
Viewers from Rome to Hawaii watched the Mass live.
Born in 1843 on the farmland where the church now stands, Dutton is now called “Servant of God, Joseph Dutton, Layman” because the Catholic Church recognizes that his life of service to the lepers on the Hawaiian island of Moloka’i may be saint worthy.
