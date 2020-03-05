What started as a chimney fire Saturday night significantly damaged the home of two Stowe residents who are well known in the community.
The fire at a two-story home at 3145 Waterbury Road, across the road from the Black Bear Run intersection, was reported to the Stowe Fire Department at about 6 p.m.
“The call initially came in as a chimney fire, but when we got there, we determined it was a structure fire,” said Stowe Fire Chief Kyle Walker.
The house was occupied, Walker said, but the occupants — Meghan Lang and Doug “Needle” Proulx, and their cat, Nadia — were able to get out safely, Walker said.
With assistance from the Waterbury Fire Department in fighting the blaze — while the Morristown Fire Department provided coverage at the Stowe fire station — Stowe firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious, Walker said.
While the building didn’t burn to the ground, the damage is significant, said Tamara Burke, a friend who started a fundraising campaign to assist Lang and Proulx.
“Sadly, the house is damaged too badly to be occupied, and with the combined smoke and water damage may be well beyond repair,” Burke said. “It is going to be a long haul for the three of them as they come to terms with the loss of their home, possessions and family memorabilia.”
Fortunately, Lang and Proulx have found a temporary place to live.
Lang and Proulx are longtime employees at Pinnacle Ski and Sports; in addition, Lang manages the perennial yard at Evergreen Gardens of Vermont in Waterbury Center.
To donate to their recovery efforts, visit gofundme.com/f/they-saved-the-cat-help-meghan-needle-amp-nadia.