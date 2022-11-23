There’s an exceedingly rare shrub atop Vermont’s highest peak that you probably won’t see for several months because of all the snow. But you’re not alone — until last month, no one else ever had, either.
The small shrub is called purple crowberry, and a hiker from upstate New York recently spotted it while on a foliage-season visit up Mt. Mansfield. According to state wildlife officials, the last time the specimen had been documented in Vermont was in 1908, and that was on Camel’s Hump, the state’s second-highest peak.
“If I had to make a guess, it’s probably been there all along, and we just missed it,” Bob Popp, a botanist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, said this week.
That’s not for lack of searching. Popp said the purple crowberry is easily overlooked because it grows nearby and looks a lot like its more abundant brethren, the black crowberry.
“This discovery emphasizes the benefit of having a community of keen botanical observers on the ground,” he said.
The keen observer in this case is Liam Ebner, a summit steward with the Adirondack Mountain Club in New York. Ebner was on Mansfield in mid-October as part of the 2022 Northeastern Alpine Stewardship Gathering, a biennial conference hosted this year by the Green Mountain Club and The Waterman Fund.
In a telephone interview this week, Ebner said he is very familiar with alpine tundra zones like that found atop Vermont’s highest peaks as well as the tops of many Adirondack summits — he’s particularly familiar with Marcy, Cascade, Algonquin, Colden and Wright peaks — so he knows how to gingerly poke around without upsetting the fragile tundra flora. He’s also always on the lookout for purple crowberries, which are also very rare in New York.
“One of my bosses at the beginning of the season said if we find any new ones, she’d buy us ice cream,” Ebner said.
If that’s the case, Vermont might owe Ebner a whole lot of Ben & Jerry’s.
“This is an extraordinary find,” Popp said, adding it was even more extraordinary because Ebner was able to identify the shrub not by its titular fruit, but by its needle patterns.
The purple crowberry (Empetrum atropurpureum) grows low to the ground in rocky habitat above the tree line. The species is identifiable by needle-like leaves and purple berries, and is found in Maine, New Hampshire and New York — in greater numbers in Maine than in the rest of the Northeast. It is listed as uncommon in New Hampshire and endangered in New York.
In Vermont, it is still listed as extinct, or to be technical, it is “extirpated,” a term conservationists use to mean something longer exists in one place but may in others.
Popp said there is no indication that the purple crowberry was ever a common species in Vermont.
“Considering its rarity, it probably doesn’t play a big role in the overall ecosystem,” Popp said. “But it is a native species and is part of our heritage and losing it would be tragic.”
With that in mind, state wildlife officials aren’t saying where Ebner found the shrub — which Popp himself verified a few days later — and neither is the eagle-eyed New Yorker. It is off the beaten path, and summit stewards have for years posted watches over the high peaks during fair weather seasons to educate people about staying on the beaten path, and away from fragile tundra vegetation.
“They can withstand cold and wind, but not getting trampled,” Ebner said. “The soil up there is very precious and getting established is the hardest part of a plant’s life cycle.”
Both he and Nigel Bates, the Green Mountain Club’s Caretaker Program supervisor, say the health of the summits — and perhaps the very existence of purple crowberry on Mt. Mansfield — is a testament to careful stewardship.
“We take this sighting as proof that our practices on the mountain are working,” Bates said. “We thank visitors for their commitment to walking on durable surfaces, leashing their dogs and protecting the fragile alpine flora communities in Vermont.”
As for the purple crowberry’s future in Vermont, things are looking up. Popp worries a little that some snowshoe hare might nibble away some of the Mansfield shrubs, and he worries a lot more about increased human traffic in the backcountry during the winter.
Still, the shrubs — there is more than one up there, Popp discovered — have probably been right under their noses for more than a century, and he’s hopeful that continues.
In the short term, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Green Mountain Club will monitor Mansfield’s purple crowberry population for signs of predation or encroachment by other plants. In the longer term, the department will consider the purple crowberry for designation on the state’s threatened and endangered species list as more is learned about the species’ viability in Vermont.
“I don’t see any reason why it shouldn’t be up there next year,” Popp said. “It’s been there for at least 114 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.