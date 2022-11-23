Purple Crowberry

Purple Crowberry

 Photo by Glen Mittelhauser

There’s an exceedingly rare shrub atop Vermont’s highest peak that you probably won’t see for several months because of all the snow. But you’re not alone — until last month, no one else ever had, either.

The small shrub is called purple crowberry, and a hiker from upstate New York recently spotted it while on a foliage-season visit up Mt. Mansfield. According to state wildlife officials, the last time the specimen had been documented in Vermont was in 1908, and that was on Camel’s Hump, the state’s second-highest peak.

