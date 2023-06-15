Sen. Bernie Sanders was joined by hundreds of Vermonters at what was billed as an “outdoor town meeting and hike” along part of the Long Trail in Stowe over the weekend.
Sanders’ office partnered with the Green Mountain Club, which helps to manage, maintain, and operate the Visitor Center as a gateway to Smugglers Notch State Park, Mount Mansfield State Forest, and the Long Trail.
“One of my favorite parts of living in our state is enjoying the beauty of our great outdoors,” Sanders said ahead of Saturday’s event. “I organized this event to bring people of all ages together to connect with each other and nature. I am thrilled by the overwhelming response, with so many Vermonters interested in getting outside to appreciate all that our beautiful state has to offer.”
Attendees, who registered in advance on the senator’s website, had the option of participating in a number of hikes in the vicinity of the Barnes Camp Visitor Center, including a .25 mile hike on the ADA-accessible boardwalk that was completed using federal funds Sanders helped to secure; or the 1.5-mile Barnes Camp Loop.
In order to protect the trail and keep it safe for hiking, Saturday’s event had an attendance capacity, which it reached days beforehand.
That didn’t stop several people hoping to put pressure on the senator to support peace talks in Yemen who had been denied a meeting with him from showing up to the hike anyway to try and gain an audience and exposure for their cause.
According to Isaac Evans-Frantz, a 2022 candidate for the U.S. Senate who lost to former Congressman-turned-Senator Peter Welch, the “unconstitutional” U.S. involvement in the Saudi-Yemeni conflict, which Sanders had originally denounced last year, continues.
“Moreover, the US State Department was offering more weapons sales to Saudi Arabia to use against Yemenis this spring — at a time when the Saudis and Yemenis were having historic peace talks!” the group Action Corps said in a statement this week. Evans-Frantz is the organization’s director.
“Because U.S. military participation in the Saudi war in Yemen has not ended, because Bernie has not yet kept his promise to act, because Bernie has not yet met with us, and because there was no option for asking questions or making comments during Bernie’s ‘town hall,’ Vermonters who care about Yemen gathered outside Bernie’s ‘town hall’ in Stowe with signs demanding that Bernie meet with us and that he stay strong and reintroduce the Yemen War Powers Resolution in the Senate,” Evans-Frantz said. “Vermonters will have his back when he does this — but he needs to start by meeting with the people who he represents.”
