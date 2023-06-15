Sen. Bernie Sanders was joined by hundreds of Vermonters at what was billed as an “outdoor town meeting and hike” along part of the Long Trail in Stowe over the weekend.

Sanders’ office partnered with the Green Mountain Club, which helps to manage, maintain, and operate the Visitor Center as a gateway to Smugglers Notch State Park, Mount Mansfield State Forest, and the Long Trail.

