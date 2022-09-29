A series of beaver dams in the body of water abutting Stowe’s Memorial Park illustrates that contractors aren’t the only ones who have been contributing to increased residential development in town.
The current trouble spot — and one that has frequently gotten bad over the years — is the wetland between Depot Street and Memorial Park, the village’s epicenter of recreation. The area is privately owned, but since beaver dams could affect town infrastructure, town employees have taken to removing “micro-dams” as quickly as the beavers can build them.
The town was recently able to get a device known as a “beaver deceiver” installed around an outflowing culvert that the animals would regularly clog up. Public works director Harry Shepard said the supply chain frustrating all manner of builders — human ones, anyway — meant a long wait for the parts.
A beaver deceiver is meant to lower the water in a pond dammed up by beavers, without destroying their dens.
Shepard said the water table in the area between Memorial Park and Depot Street has gone down about a foot, but that’s only about half as far as he would like to see it.
Consequently, he said, the drainage hasn’t gone as well as the town would like in Memorial Park, or the nearby Stowe Elementary School.
“There are real impacts,” Shepard said. “The drainage hasn’t been flowing properly through Memorial Park. The fields are wetter and there was some ponding at the corner of the pickleball courts. I know that the sump pumps in the school are running 24/7/365. It’s because of the elevated groundwater associated with our little engineers.”
Think landlords have it tough evicting problem tenants? They don’t have to struggle with the tough decision of whether things get so bad they must resort to destroying their structures or killing the unwanted residents.
Town Manager Charles Safford said the diligent work by the parks and public works employees to mitigate the beavers’ handiwork has delayed making that tough call to trap the animals, at least so far.
“There’s no guarantee or surety of success, but we’re trying to see what we can do to minimize the impact on the park and the beavers, because I believe there may come a point, if we’re not able to do that, then some difficult choices have to be made,” Safford said.
Not only do Safford and Shepard think it’s a good idea to live with beavers rather than killing them, town policy dictates it.
“All life is important as is the ecological importance of wetlands,” the beaver management policy states. “The Town of Stowe has been a leader in land conservation and planning with the intent of living in harmony with nature. To that end, we recognize the value of beaver as a keystone species and the wetlands they create as important for maintaining clean water, attenuating flood potential, and providing important wildlife habitat.
However, in the wrong location, beaver dams can cause the flooding of human infrastructure and sudden releases of water if they breach, potentially causing damage to downstream properties, public infrastructure and public safety.”
The policy, which is on the town website, covers things like:
• Tree protection, such as wrapping, painting or installation of wire fencing to help avoid damage to trees where beavers have a history of building dams.
• Dam removal, which can only be done between June 1 and Oct. 1. If it is older than two years, the state Agency of Natural Resources must be called in.
• Lethal options, but only if non-lethal means have proven unsuccessful. Live trapping is not allowed because, since beavers are territorial, moving them to a different area “could potentially result in a longer, slower death from starvation.”
In recent weeks, town workers have been staying ahead of the beavers’ new dams, pulling apart the nascent tangle of detritus with rakes and picks and doing it before the beavers turn the dams into dens.
“We’re out there perpetually doing battle with all these little micro-dams,” Shepard said.
Shepard marvels at the animals’ industriousness.
“They are incredible. We could have an area all cleaned out and it’s back within days,” he said.
For now, the goal is cohabitation between humans and beavers. But that’s a far cry from adopting the buck-toothed nuisances as pets or mascots. When asked if the crew has come up with names for the beavers, Shepard laughed.
“I don’t think it’s anything you can put in print,” he said.
