Leave it to the beavers
Courtesy photo

A series of beaver dams in the body of water abutting Stowe’s Memorial Park illustrates that contractors aren’t the only ones who have been contributing to increased residential development in town.

The current trouble spot — and one that has frequently gotten bad over the years — is the wetland between Depot Street and Memorial Park, the village’s epicenter of recreation. The area is privately owned, but since beaver dams could affect town infrastructure, town employees have taken to removing “micro-dams” as quickly as the beavers can build them.

