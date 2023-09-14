It might not be fashionable to wear white after Labor Day, but moviegoers headed to Stowe Cinema last week were still pretty in pink.
“Just last night, we had a girl group, a bunch of Stowe moms, all come in dressed up to watch the movie,” cinema owner Mike Buonanno said.
He was referring to “Barbie,” the biggest movie in the world this year, and also the biggest movie for the independent theater, which is in its 51st year of ownership by the Buonanno family. It even sank “Titanic.”
An hour before showtime last Thursday, seven weeks after its debut, “Barbie” was still selling tickets — Buonanno said the tally was at 6,466 and would easily top 6,500 before he finally pulled it from the big screen. And he wasn’t sure when that might be.
As of this publication date, it’s still on the marquee, two days after the film was made for streaming.
“That’s why I kept it another week and I’m dropping ‘Gran Turismo,’ which is a new movie, because it’s still outgrossing it,” Buonanno said.
Pink is clearly the new green.
According to the Los Angeles Times, as of Tuesday, “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, was the highest-grossing film in the U.S. and worldwide, raking in $1.36 billion in ticket sales.
According to the Times, other records the movie shattered include:
• Most successful release ever for Warner Brothers, surpassing the last “Harry Potter” movie globally and “The Dark Knight” domestically.
• Biggest opening week, with $578.7 million globally, including a $155 million opening weekend in the U.S.
• Biggest global opening for a female director, surpassing “Captain Marvel,” and the only movie helmed by a woman ever to crack $1 billion.
• And, why not, it’s the top grossing film ever in Ireland.
It’s a far cry from a billion dollars to the 6,500 tickets that Stowe Cinema has sold, but for the little independent theater, that haul is huge, and not just for the $65,000 the ticket sales brought in — not to mention the extra bucks from popcorn, candy, wine and beer that moviegoers forked over while watching the movie.
For Buonanno, it’s a clear indication that people want to see movies on the big screen in a darkened room again. It was clear back on July 21, opening night, a sea of pink. He said everyone knew “Barbie” was going to do well at the box office. It was heavily hyped and was one of the last films to receive the big promotional tours with the likes of director Gerwig, Robbie and Gosling, before the writers’ strike pulled the plug on those types of Hollywood studio junkets.
He just didn’t realize how big it would be.
“On opening weekend, we were not prepared,” he said, laughing. “The line was from the counter, out the door, all the way through our parking lot, up to Mountain Road.”
Anyone who’s ever watched a movie at Stowe Cinema knows there’s no way all those moviegoers could fit into the one theater showing “Barbie.” No problem, Buonanno said. Those who couldn’t get into it that night ended up going to see one of the other big summer blockbusters playing that same opening weekend, either “Oppenheimer” or the latest “Mission Impossible” installment.
They would just come back the next day to see “Barbie.” And the next day, and the next day.
“Day after day, week after week, it was incredible to see the crowds we were getting,” Buonanno said.
He’s seen it three times. The first time was by himself to see if it suitable to bring his 5-year-old daughter, and was it ever. She loved it.
Barbie saves cinema?
Buonanno said he and his family were talking about it recently and were wondering if any other business in Stowe has been around in the same family as long as Stowe Cinema — he bought it from parents Vin and Nancy and it’s now in its 51st year.
But it was dicey during the pandemic when movie theater attendance across the country tanked. At the same time, streaming skyrocketed, sales of large televisions increased, and more and more platforms offered original content.
One of this summer’s cultural buzzwords was “Barbenheimer,” a mash up of “Barbie” and the other tentpole flick that was released the same day, Christopher Nolan’s three-hour epic about the creation of the nuclear bomb, “Oppenheimer.” The two movies couldn’t be more different, and yet people across the country spent entire afternoons and nights making a double feature of the two.
Buonanno said he saw plenty of that in Stowe, too. The preferred viewing order, for the most part, was “Oppenheimer” followed by “Barbie” for dessert.
Those two cinematic powerhouses powered movie theaters for weeks after their releases, neck and neck at the box office. But then “Barbie,” like the titular heroine’s pink Corvette (spaceship, snowmobile, rollerblades, if you know, you know), just kept on rolling forward.
“‘Oppenheimer’ just dropped off and “’Barbie’ just kept climbing,” Buonanno said. “It’s just crazy.”
This renewed interest in movie-going is good timing for Stowe Cinema, which is undergoing an expansion into the former real estate office between the theater and Skinny Pancake (formerly McCarthy’s Restaurant), which will house a bar with patio seating. Part of the new offerings will be an upstairs virtual golf simulator area that Buonanno has dubbed “The Green Room.” He hopes to have those new additions up and running in the next month or so.
Although the writers’ strike pushing blockbusters like “Dune 2” to next spring instead of this December worries him, he thinks that this isn’t a one-off year, and movies are back and here to stay.
He said one of the battles the striking actors and writers are pushing for is to reinstate the standard 44-day waiting period between a film’s theater premiere and its debut on streaming or home media. That window has shrunk dramatically as media giants like Netflix and Disney rush their big-picture offerings to streaming as fast as possible.
“They are fighting very hard to get that back, which would save independent theaters like ours,” Buonanno said.
If an army of pink-clad moviegoers saved the movies this summer, just wait for what’s next, when millions of friendship bracelet-wearing Swifties descend on America’s theaters. According to Buonanno, the next big cinema experience is clearly Taylor Swift’s film of her already record-shattering “Eras” concert tour.
He said the movie doesn’t even come out until Oct. 13 and there’s buzz that it could outgross “Barbie.” Stowe Cinema has already sold out for “Eras” opening night.
For Buonanno and other theater owners, they offer something audiences just could not get in the Netflix-and-chill era: each other.
“People forgot during Covid what it was like to be in a theater with other people,” he said. “We had people telling us as they were leaving, ‘It’s so good to be back.’”
