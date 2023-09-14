Barbie

“Barbie” brought out more people to Stowe Cinema than the owners can ever recall, including the Fox family, all bedecked in pink and pastel, for this year’s biggest film.

It might not be fashionable to wear white after Labor Day, but moviegoers headed to Stowe Cinema last week were still pretty in pink.

“Just last night, we had a girl group, a bunch of Stowe moms, all come in dressed up to watch the movie,” cinema owner Mike Buonanno said.

Pink is clearly the new green.
“Barbie” brought out more people to Stowe Cinema than the owners can ever recall.

