Is checking a box a fairer way to ensure voter participation in the local democratic process than asking people to show up once a year to hash things out for a few hours? Can the 3 percent of townspeople who attend an annual meeting be trusted to make the decisions for the other 97 percent? Does Stowe just need an unpopular budget or controversy to get out the vote?
These are all questions that could pop up in the next half-year as Stowe explores whether to vote on future budgets and other town business by Australian ballot or continue to have Town Meeting Day as an in-person event on the first Tuesday of every March.
Stowe resident Bob Davison broached the subject during last week’s selectboard meeting, where the board members agreed unanimously to put the subject to a vote at next March’s annual meeting.
Davison said one only needed to look at the 2022 mid-term elections, when the town mailed ballots out to everyone and more than 2,000 people voted, compared to the 150-200 or so this past March who decided the fate of a $16.6 million budget, to see which method of voting draws more voters.
“We’re a resort town, and we have people who are summer people and we’ve got winter people,” Davidson said. “There are people who are working and can’t get to town meeting. There are people who are elderly or sick or don’t have transportation, or people who just don’t want to go to meetings anymore.”
However, moderator Leighton Detora — a frequent and vocal defender of in-person town meetings — said the people who take the day off from work, who find child care and who can make it to the meeting are engaging in pure direct democracy, and act as a proxy for all those people who cannot or do not show up. He said those 150-200 people tend to cover the whole political spectrum — even though they do trend older.
“Some will say, call them liberals, get rid of it because it’s old. Then there are some, call them conservatives, who say we should keep it because it’s old,” Detora said. “I love that place between. Because that’s exactly what town meeting brings out.”
And Stowe actually did vote once to move budget voting to Australian ballot. For about three weeks.
Residents attending a special meeting in November 2005 voted 165-128 in favor of ballot-style budget votes, but the selectboard was later informed by its lawyer that the vote was “inconsistent” with state law and the Stowe town charter and voided the vote.
Even though the voters will ultimately decide the future of voting in Stowe, all of the selectboard members last week seemed to have an opinion on the matter.
Board member Jo Sabel Courtney said Stowe’s “burgeoning population” includes people who bring with them a sense of community spirit, but might not know how to get involved, and the handful of them who attend their first town meeting find that spirit there.
“A couple people came who were new and were, like, ‘I can’t believe it, this is awesome,’” Courtney said. “But I think a lot of people just don’t know how satisfying it is.”
Board member Nick Donza said there’s no guarantee of more people showing up to vote by Australian ballot, especially if there’s not a hot topic up for a vote. He pointed to a special school district vote in June where roughly 65 people showed up to elect a pair of uncontested candidates.
He recalled that his political science professor at the University of Vermont, Frank Bryan — perhaps the foremost scholar on Vermont’s Town Meeting Day — once noted that when there was a substantive issue or contested election in a town, attendance swelled; when there wasn’t, it didn’t.
Donza put himself squarely in the pro-person meeting camp, saying he favors “quality over quantity.”
“My personal feeling on it is everybody does vote. Everybody,” Donza said. “Whether you decide not to come, whether you show up, in this community you have a right to vote. If you choose to abstain and not show up, you are voting. That is a decision. That is a conscious choice, not to vote.”
Board chair Lisa Hagerty came down squarely on both sides, advocating for a hybrid model. Stowe already conducts some of its annual meeting business by ballot in all-day voting — town and school elections and the school budget — and handles the rest of the town business from the floor, including the town budget.
She said moving the town budget, or other municipal action items, to a ballot wouldn’t preclude getting together for an annual meeting to hash out other things.
“I think we could accomplish both things — make our vote more democratic and keep the tradition of a town meeting that clearly about 200 people a year really enjoy,” Hagerty said.
Board vice chair Billy Adams also disagreed with moving it to Australian ballot, and said it was a mistake to take the school budget off the annual meeting floor — voters did that in 1996. He also said informational meetings just don’t bring out the same numbers as town meeting proper. There have been plenty of informational meetings, particularly on the school side, that last 15 minutes and attract fewer people than a hand has fingers.
“My concern with people not coming to the floor to discuss the matters is how do they get their information? Because nobody’s coming to the informational meetings,” Adams said.
Board member Paco Aumand acknowledged he’s likely in the minority on the board in favoring an Australian ballot-style annual vote but said he would like to see a robust informational meeting ahead of the vote.
“In my mind, the democratic way is giving an opportunity for all those legal voters to vote, not to decide whether they’re going to go to the social event of the year,” Aumand said.
