Thursday, Sept. 10, was officially my first day of school, as I am in the A-L cohort of students on Mondays and Thursdays.
I am starting my junior year so it was my first time driving to school with my sister, Grace Evans, who was starting her first year of high school!
I pulled into the “student driver” lane, we put up our masks and went through the mandatory screening. We got our temperatures taken and were asked the standard questions, “Have you felt any of these symptoms…?” “Have you left the state or country in the last two weeks?” and so on.
Grace and I walked up to the high school entrance and we said our goodbyes as she had her freshmen orientation to attend. I walked into the building hesitantly with other students who seemed just as lost. We were told immediately on entering to sanitize our hands and to follow the green arrows to the one-way staircase up to the high school. I greeted Ms. Muller, who was very helpful in making sure everyone knew where to go, and pointed me in the right direction of what classroom my first study period of the day was in. I reached the classroom upstairs after walking past the library that was packed full of furniture, and was greeted by Mr. Gagnon, the teacher supervising the study block who directed me to pick a seat: my seat for the rest of the semester.
An hour and twenty minutes later I went to my next class, making sure to follow the “One-Way” signs plastered on all of the walls. I entered the French room, waiting to sit as Monsieur Marineau finished sanitizing all of the desks and chairs. Halfway through the period I asked to use the restroom. You don’t realize how big the upstairs to the high school is until, what would originally be a fifteen second walk to and from the restroom, turns into a 5-plus minute adventure because of all the detours taken with the “One-Way” signs. Ask any teacher and they will tell you their step-count has increased greatly because of the new pathways around the school.
The high school was oddly quiet the entire day. With only half of the student body in the building and spread out over many different classrooms I barely saw any of my friends, ate lunch by myself in my third period class, and moved through the hallways alone as we could not meet up at our lockers like we used to do between classes.
All-in-all it was refreshing to be back in the building seeing teachers and classmates I hadn’t seen in person since last March, but it was nowhere near “normal.” A nice change is teachers are eager to get outside just for a five-minute break during our 80-minute class. As our French teacher called it, “une pause de masque” or “a mask break.”
Socially distancing outside, we were allowed to take our masks off and take a breath of fresh air while sitting down on the soccer fields, walking around the track or while working on homework in the courtyard.
With some opting to teach class outside when possible, teachers did and are doing a great job at making coming back to school as normal and enjoyable as it can be for students. With all the craziness, we hopefully have a shot at getting back into a routine. This will take some getting used to the screening process in the morning, staggered departure schedule in the afternoon, one-way stair cases (which, in all honesty I messed up once or twice throughout the day) and wearing masks at soccer and field hockey practices, all of which in no-time will be our new norm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.