After nearly three months of waiting for an audience before the Vermont State Board of Education to make their case for why Stowe should be able to leave the Lamoille South school district, the group of Stowe residents who have been fighting the forced merger for years may have to take their case to court.
The Vermont Attorney General’s office last week declined to act in a tie-breaking role in the face of dueling legal opinions about whether Act 46, the state’s school district consolidation law, allows for towns in forced mergers to leave the merged district — the state’s lawyer says no, but Stowe’s town lawyer says yes.
“I am incredibly disappointed in this decision by the AG. It’s clear that they backed the Agency of Education’s decision, so I shouldn’t be surprised, but I still am,” Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, said this week. “We’ve been going through this for I don’t know how many years, and it seems every time we turn around, someone sticks the knife in.”
The board of education, which forced the merger in the first place in late 2018, had asked for the third opinion before it would even consider hearing Stowe’s case for merger withdrawal.
In a Feb. 24 opinion, chief assistant attorney general Sarah E.B. London said her office has “successfully defended” Act 46 and various boards and individuals within the state education system, which creates an inherent conflict in interpreting the law to determine whether Stowe has a right to leave.
“Typically, we do not issue opinions on matters that are likely to result in litigation — this policy is designed to avoid potential prejudice to defense of state actors and statutes,” London writes. “For this reason, the office declines to issue a formal opinion here.”
The lack of clarity from the attorney general’s office in the face of the contradicting legal opinions regarding Stowe’s efforts to leave Lamoille South means there is still a lack of clarity on whether the state board will hear Stowe’s case.
Board chair Oliver Olsen, who released the attorney general’s opinion last week, did not return a request for comment on the opinion. The opinion muddies the waters as to who Stowe must turn to next.
“There is uncertainty regarding the forum in which to address the withdrawal request — be it the Board (of Education), the General Assembly, or the courts,” London wrote.
Education agency attorney Emily Simmons’ argument last year that withdrawal is prohibited for towns forced into mergers such as Lamoille South was largely predicated on the fact that language in Act 46 appears to make merger departure the purview of towns that voluntarily voted to form a unified school district.
There are currently three bills in the Legislature, all of which seek to amend Act 46 to address that legal sticking point. All three would, in some form or another, strike the phrase “voted to form” from the law.
Scheuermann, a vocal opponent of Act 46 and Stowe’s forced merger, as well as a member of the small group that has spearheaded the effort to leave Lamoille South, is the lead sponsor of one of those bills, but it hasn’t gone any further than a first reading more than a year ago.
Scheuermann believes that, barring the swift passage of one of the bills in the General Assembly, Stowe will have to take its case to court if it stands a chance of becoming an independent school district by July 2023 — she said it’s been reluctantly accepted that the sun has all but set on that happening by this July.
While she said taking both paths at the same time — judicial and legislative — is prudent, Scheuermann said only the courts can force the State Board of Education to grant Stowe an audience.
Stowe overwhelmingly voted last May to leave the merged district into which it was forced, and fellow district towns Elmore and Morristown gave their blessing for Stowe’s exit on Dec. 7. But try as the organizers of the withdrawal effort might to get an audience with the nine-person state board — which narrowly mandated the merger in 2018 by one vote — the conflicting legal opinions gave the board pause.
As they point to votes last year by towns like Westminster and Ripton to leave their merged districts, Scheuermann and her group has suggested Stowe is being treated differently because, well, it’s Stowe. She blames the Agency of Education for a narrow reading of Act 46 in prohibiting Stowe’s departure.
“Once again, the agency has done precisely what the agency does, which is to not allow Stowe to be the decision maker of its own future,” she said. “It’s clearly just, in my view, a way to disregard the town of Stowe, its desires and hopes, and its votes and its surround communities’ votes. It’s as if they are saying it doesn’t matter.”
