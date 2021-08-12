A 286-spot parking lot near the top of Harlow Hill proposed by Stowe Mountain Resort and redrawn numerous times will continue, at least a while longer, to only exist on paper.
Last week, Aug. 3, the Stowe Development Review Board ended a multi-meeting hearing about the parking lot, located at 5400 Mountain Road, and opted to wait until Sept. 21 to pick it up again, when it might make a decision.
Abutting neighbors have said the proposed lot will negatively affect their way of life and surrounding natural habitats. Resort officials say they need more parking on the busiest days of the ski season and have worked with the town along the way to turn its roughly 2-acre property into a paved overflow lot for guests or employees.
The review board last week also heard new information about possible traffic impacts on the busy, steep highway.
According to Roger Dickinson, a consulting civil engineer from Essex, previous traffic analyses focused on afternoon peak traffic periods, when cars leaving resort parking lots would cause the most congestion. A report he submitted prior to last week’s meeting, though, indicates the traffic is worse in the morning.
According to his analysis, the Vermont Agency of Transportation maintains a continuous traffic counter on Mountain Road between the Toll House and Spruce Peak. That counter was out of service during the 2020 Martin Luther King weekend — one of the reliably busiest four-day spans of the ski season every year — so it used 2019 data from that weekend.
The traffic meter counted 1,029 vehicles during the 8-9 a.m. hour, versus 879 vehicles during the 2-3 p.m. span, the second busiest stretch that day.
The significance of that data? While the afternoon exodus may arguably cause more congestion and delays, the morning traffic is hampered by the sheer steepness of Harlow Hill, something exacerbated by a high volume of vehicles — sometimes without snow tires — in often bad weather.
The entrance to the proposed parking lot at 5400 Mountain Road — right across from the Nordic Center parking lot — is before Harlow Hill plateaus near the Toll House.
“Given the marginal available intersection sight distance of oncoming northbound traffic ascending Harlow Hill, the foregoing crash history raises a concern regarding safety conditions during poor road conditions,” Dickinson’s report states. “If slippery conditions exist on the Mountain Road and/or at the parking lot exit, will vehicles be able to exit safely? We think not.”
At last week’s review board meeting, Dickinson testified that the proposal “is not typical” because it involves shuttle buses coming in and out of the lot, according to minutes from the meeting. Dickinson recommended that safety measures such as resort-issued messages about what lots are open or full, along with weather concerns and road conditions, be implemented.
