Students in Stowe public schools started their new academic year last week. Maddy Ziminsky was a sophomore when the pandemic changed how school operated. Now a senior, she offered her thoughts on the early year:
The mornings here at Stowe High School have been much more energetic than I’ve seen in the past year and a half since COVID first hit our town. Finally, nearly the entire student body has returned to the building, and seeing the faces of peers that I hadn’t been able to connect with prior to this year has been both exciting and a bit overwhelming.
COVID protocols have changed within the building as well and leaving the building at the end of a long day so far has seemed like it used to back when I was a 14-year-old freshman: chaotic. A controlled chaos? Yes. Still unnerving? Most definitely. In a way, parts of this year feel like nothing has changed from four years ago; others feel like the way things were can never go back to the norm we all were used to. School this year has definitely changed.
I have met the new principal, Dave Greenfield, a few times, both before the official start of school and in the halls during the first few days. He’s a new face to the school, one that promises hope for a stronger leadership than past examples. He has shown great support for his students, a willingness to learn more about the individuality of the people within the building, and we all have hope for a strong year with him as principal.
Seeing the teachers that have been there for my past three years of education within the high school excited to have their students back has brought a vaster amount of energy to each class than we could have expected as students.
Even before the start of school, I was in the high school building to make some schedule adjustments and saw some of my teachers. The first thing they all had to say to me was that they were all just so excited to see their students back in the building, excited for the upcoming school year, excited to just see faces (despite masks) that they were unable to the previous year due to the separation of virtual classes and in-person cohorts.
