Class of 2022
- Wiley Allan Barnett
- Adrian Wayne Bryan
- Sierra Pessini Crist
- Gabriel Michael Day
- Conor Michael Dunne
- Radek Lee Dvorak
- Eames Frederick Eiden
- Sarah Elizabeth Evans
- Luke David Farley
- Kerry Duncan Forbes
- Madison Bouchard Fountain
- Elizabeth Starr Genung
- Olivia Marie Gianni
- Adam Harrison Glanz
- Jonah Joshua Goldstein
- Jordan William Goodwin
- Julia Katherine Griffin
- Chloe Blake Hazard
- Cole Hayden Heidelberger
- Anders Robert Holtenman
- Kailey Elizabeth Hulse
- Alaena Livingston Hunt
- Dawson Riley Jackson
- Jack William Kearney
- Nathan Robert Kessler
- Charlie Mark Kimmich
- Alexander S. Lanpher
- Bria C. Lehmann
- Augustus Mauer Leven
- Katherine Elizabeth Lewton
- Lucia Eve Lovell
- Anthony James Marron
- Carly Ann Miller
- Isabella Lauren Mitchell
- Miles Thomas Mitchell
- Lucas Andrea Modica
- Sheena Susana Moncrieffe
- Ella Jeannette Kellogg Murphy
- Finn Herbert Murphy
- Arthur Chace Newhouse
- Jasmine Mae Nuhfer
- Rachel Rose Ramos
- Violet Pepper Roy
- Cole Douglas Sautter
- Malinn Renee Sigler
- Nora Rose Slaughter
- Reagan Ashley Smith
- Annabel Kathleen Stevens
- Yzabellah Lheiland Stridsberg
- Reed Parsons Taylor
- Rosalyn W. Trowbridge
- Anika Alta Wagner
- Elizabeth Brooke Weber
- Ellisa Emilia Winchell
- Madeleine Terese Ziminsky
Valedictorian
Ellisa Winchell
Salutatorian
Ella Murphy
Scholarships
Edward Salvas Memorial Alumni Scholarship
Olivia Gianni
Awarded to the senior who has made the most improvement in four years of high school.
Lamoille South Educators Association Scholarship
Finn Murphy
Offered to qualifying graduating Stowe High School seniors who plan to further their education and are children of current Stowe School District Lamoille South Educators Association members.
The Spaulding Memorial Scholarship
Katherine Lewton
Given to advance the education of a deserving senior, this senior should be an asset to Stowe High School by their example of good citizenship, community involvement and interaction with the student body and faculty.
The Beverly Osterberg Memorial Scholarship
Rachel Ramos, Reagan Smith
Given to honor the memory of Beverly Osterberg, better known as “Miss O.” This memorial scholarship is awarded to a deserving senior athlete who exemplified dedication to their sport or activity, showing leadership in their sport or activity at school and in their community.
Robert Powers Davison III Scholarship
Rosalyn Trowbridge
Given in memory of Robbie Davison to honor his continual love of children and his passion for the creative writing process.
Michael Russell Memorial Scholarship
Madison Fountain
Given in memory of Michael Russell, a Stowe High School graduate, this scholarship has been established by his parents to honor his memory. This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has demonstrated leadership in the community, involvement in athletics, academic achievement and perseverance.
Alchemist Opportunity Fund Scholarship
Dawson Jackson
Granted to graduating seniors, based on academic merit and need who plan to attend a two- or four-year college or technical training or certificate program in 2022. Each year the Alchemist Foundation selects 12 scholars from local high schools to receive this ongoing financial and community support.
Haven Sterling Shonio Memorial Scholarship
Isabella Mitchell
Awarded to the graduating senior who will major in English and or creative writing and who epitomizes Haven’s positive persona, inspiring commitment to English, creative writing and the humanities, and who has a profound love of learning and an absolute infectious sense of humor.
Donald and Prudence Webb Science Scholarship
Finn Murphy
Awarded to a graduating senior who excels in science and who seeks to pursue a career in science.
The Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship
Nora Slaughter
Given by Vermont Student Assistance Corporation in recognition of outstanding academic achievement and participation in extracurricular activities/community service.
Booster Club Scholarship
Luke Farley
Awarded to a graduating senior who has been accepted to an institution of higher learning and a senior who exemplifies sportsmanship, honesty and a positive attitude.
Joanna Graves Stowe Booster Club Scholarship
Anika Wagner
Awarded to a graduating senior who has been accepted to an institution of higher learning and is a three-season senior athlete who is a leader, a strong mentor to underclassmen and a team player.
Concept2 Scholarship
Adrian Bryan, Anika Wagner
Awarded to two seniors who will be furthering their studies and athletic interests in college in the upcoming school year. The recipients should be one male student and one female student that have excelled in athletics and had a solid academic performance during their high school years.
Rotary Scholarships
Gabriel Day, Sarah Evans, Madison Fountain, Alaena Hunt, Katherine Lewton, Isabella Mitchell, Ella Murphy, Yzabellah Stridsberg
Each finalist worked diligently to complete both a required resume and a detailed essay on topics provided by the Rotary Scholarship Committee, and to then participate in a 10- minute interview. The recipients made a presentation to the Rotary membership at one of their weekly meetings.
Rotary Service-Above-Self Scholarship
Rachel Ramos
This scholarship is based on four criteria: leadership, school service, community service, and academic improvement.
C.V. Starr Scholarships
Wiley Barnett, Sarah Evans, Dawson Jackson, Alexander Lanpher, Isabella Mitchell, Rachel Ramos, Cole Sautter, Nora Slaughter, Yzabellah Stridsberg
C.V. Starr awarded Stowe High School an endowment for four-year scholarships for deserving graduates. Selections are made based on merit and need.
Awards
Faculty Award
Ella Murphy, Reed Taylor
Awarded to the student of whom the faculty is most proud.
Alfred W. Hurley Award
Ellisa Winchell
Chosen by the faculty and awarded annually to the senior who possesses the qualities of scholarship, loyalty and achievement.
Marc von Trapp Award
Finn Murphy
This award is given in memory of Marc’s love for and excellence in the study of science and history. This year’s recipient has demonstrated a high level of academic achievement and exhibited enthusiasm for science and history.
Science, Mathematics & Technology Scholar Award
Carson Matckie
This award is given to a student who has demonstrated excellence in Science, Math, and Technology.
Mathematics Award
Micah Niles-Racusin
Vermont High School Prize Examination in Mathematics/Best in School.
Advanced Studio Art Awards
• Best Body of Work/Portfolio
Finn Murphy
• Best Drawing
Rosalyn Trowbridge
• Best Concept
Sarah Evans
Studio Art Awards
• Best in Studio Art
Hugo Jercinovic
• Best Drawing
Hannah Crawley
• Best Use of Color
Kailey Hulse
Ceramics Awards
• Best Use of Materials & Technique
Bria Lehmann
• Best Craftsmanship
Mahina Crowley
• Unique Vision
Laura Aponte
Photography Awards
• Best Color Photograph
Kate Tilgner
• Best Vision/Individual Image
Eames Eiden
• Lynn Solow Photography Award
Radek Dvorak
This award is presented in her memory by the Stowe Reporter and is given annually to that student who has made the greatest photographic contribution to Stowe High School. It is determined by the staff of The Stowe Reporter from photographs displayed at the student art show at The Current.
Fine Metals Awards
• Best Design
Dillan Cobaugh
• Best Craftsmanship
Gabrielle Doehla
• Best Use of Materials
Grant Powell
• Stafford Fine Metals Award
Aiden DeRuzza
Graphic Design Awards
• Best Composition
Naomi Farley
• Best Technical Skill
JP Marhefka
• Best Content
Manuel Aponte
• John Clark Graphic Design Award
TJ Guffey
• Pre-AP Technical Skill Drawing Award
Dylan Sautter
Visual Arts Award
Rosalyn Trowbridge
This award is given to a senior for interest, enthusiasm and creativity in the arts. It is given to a deserving senior who intends to further his/her education.
Humanities Award
Ellisa Winchell
This award is given to a senior who has demonstrated excellence in English and history.
The Fidus Achates Award
Anika Wagner
This award is given to a deserving student who demonstrates unwavering commitment to a club, team or other extracurricular activity, not as its formal leader but as a devoted and hard-working team member who initiates and voluntarily takes up the difficult tasks that benefit the group’s members and its mission.
Stowe High School School Counseling Award
Sierra Crist, Kerry Forbes, Yzabellah Stridsberg
This award is given to three seniors who have demonstrated kindness, integrity, grit and inclusivity throughout their time here at Stowe High School.
Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award (HOBY)
Noelle Lyden, Brockton Roick
This award is the nation’s only leadership award exclusively for sophomores. Each high school across the country selects sophomores to participate in a three-to-four-day leadership seminar. The sophomores selected must possess leadership potential, and display qualities of independence, maturity, intelligence and sensitivity to others.
Society of Women Engineers
Katherine Lewton, Anika Wagner, Ellisa Winchell
Every year the North Country Section of the Society of Women Engineers asks high schools to nominate three female seniors with the following criterion: completing three years of science and three years of math, while also being “active citizens of the school.” For this school year teachers have nominated these three students in recognition of three or more years of excellence.
Student Silent Servant Award
Katherine Lewton, Annabel Stevens
Sponsored by Peter R. Marsh Foundation, this award goes to two students who have instinctively and silently provided selfless and invaluable service to others in their time of need.
Stowe Women’s Club Award
Katherine Lewton, Annabel Stevens, Nora Slaughter
This is a senior award for demonstrated community service, both in Stowe High School and the whole community. These students have volunteered their service to community projects such as service organizations, scouts and churches. They have generated a sense of community in the school by activities that they have initiated and carried through, and who, by their example, bring out positive qualities in people.
Booster Club “Love of Learning” Award
These awards are voted by the faculty and presented to members of each class in grades nine to twelve who show love of learning and demonstrate hard work, and not necessarily the highest GPA.
- Grade 9: Lydia Matson, Ryder Wise
- Grade 10: Mahina Crowley, Gabrielle Doehla
- Grade 11: Naomi Farley, Henry Riley
- Grade 12: Nora Slaughter, Annabel Stevens
Kenny Baker Award
Eleanor Zimmerman
This award is given to a deserving incoming senior, voted by the faculty. This award was established by the Class of 1966 in memory of Kenneth Baker and is awarded annually to one possessing outstanding qualities of courtesy, cooperation and congeniality.
VPA Award of Excellence — Sports
Luke Farley, Anika Wagner
This award is given to one senior boy and one senior girl for their exemplary display of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity.
The Barbara B. Ware Award (Memorial Sports Award)
Rachel Ramos, Reagan Smith
For outstanding merit in field hockey.
Wyman Flint Memorial (Memorial Sports Award)
Eames Eiden
Presented annually to the Stowe High School hockey player who best exemplifies tenacity in the pursuit of excellence.
Marc von Trapp Spirit Award (Memorial Sports Award)
Hayden Tibbits
Presented annually to the Stowe High School hockey player who best exhibits dedication to his team and love for the game of hockey.
