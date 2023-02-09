All Our Love for Ashton Benefit Show at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center Jan. 29 raised almost $20,000 through ticket sales and a silent auction.
The son of Jen Ruest and Brandon Belansky, 2-year-old Ashton, was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma last November.
A community call to action was organized and co-produced by Aimee Green of Firefly Productions and Alexis George Owen, artistic director of Lamoille Valley Dance Academy.
The show opened with Rusty DeWees and highlighted dance troupes and musical acts from all over the region to a theater filled with cheers and support.
