Many arts-related organizations have shared $772,500 in emergency relief grants from the Vermont COVID-19 Cultural Relief Grant Program. The program is a joint partnership between Vermont Humanities and the Vermont Arts Council.
Local and notable recipients as of July 6:
- Bread and Puppet Theater, Glover, $7,500
- Bryan Memorial Gallery, Jeffersonville, $7,500
- Craftsbury Chamber Players, Craftsbury, $5,000
- Craftsbury Public Library, $5,000
- Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Burlington, $10, 000
- Friends of the Jeudevine Library, Hardwick, $5,000
- Get Thee to the Funnery, Craftsbury, $5,000
- Green Mountains Review, Johnson, $7,500
- Helen Day Art Center Inc., Stowe, $7,500
- Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, $7,500
- Lyric Theatre Company, South Burlington, $7,500
- Music-COMP, Duxbury, $5,000
- River Arts of Morrisville, $7,500
- Stowe Story Labs, Stowe, $7,500
- Sundog Poetry Center Inc., Johnson, $5,000
- TW Wood Gallery, Montpelier, $5,000
- The Barre Opera House, $7,500
- The Circus Barn Inc., Greensboro, $10,000
- Town of Hyde Park/Lanpher Memorial Library, Hyde Park, $5,000
- Vermont Granite Museum, Barre, $5,000
- Vermont Ski Museum Inc, Stowe, $5,000
- Vermont Studio Center Inc., Johnson, $10,000
- Vermont Youth Orchestra Association, Colchester, $7, 500
- Woodbury Community Library, Woodbury, $5,000
