Grace DeGennaro’s paintings and watercolor drawings evoke feelings of stillness, balance and harmony. While striving for symmetry and precision, each piece is subtly asymmetric, reminding viewers of their collective humanity.
On Thursday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m., The Current in Stowe hosts DeGennaro, who will explore the sources of her inspiration, including sacred geometry, traditional symbols, Josef Albers’ color theory and her 40-year practice of recording dreams.
The talk, part of the contemporary art center’s Currently Speaking series, is entitled “Radiant Geometry.” A selection of her work is on display in the gallery’s Art Lounge.
She will also examine the archetypal images that serve as the foundation of her studio practice and their ability to communicate ideas transcending religion and culture.
DeGennaro’s work has been internationally exhibited at galleries and institutions, including Center for Maine Contemporary Art, Rockland; EFA Project Space, New York City; several U.S. embassies around the world; Ellsworth Gallery, Santa Fe; among others.
Her work is included in various permanent institutional and private collections, including Tang Teaching Museum, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; Heckscher Museum, Huntington, N.Y.; Gund Collection, Boston; Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, D.C.; and many others.
DeGennaro lives and works in Yarmouth, Maine.
The Currently Speaking series hosts experts in various contemporary art genres and media to encourage casual discourse and meaningful interactions between the community, speakers, and the art they showcase.
Upcoming programs in the series include “Fluxus: Art Performs Life” with John Killacky and Sean Clute on Thursday, Sept. 14.
All series events start at 5 p.m. and last for an hour. The programs are free with a suggested donation of $10. No reservation is required, and the gallery will be open beforehand for viewing the current exhibition, “A Place of Memory.” Refreshments will be served.
For more information on this series or related events, contact Alexandra Sherrill, assistant curator, at gallery@thecurrentnow.org or 802-253-8358.
