Grace DeGennaro

Grace DeGennaro’s paintings and watercolor drawings evoke feelings of stillness, balance and harmony.

 Photo courtesy of Grace DeGennaro

Grace DeGennaro’s paintings and watercolor drawings evoke feelings of stillness, balance and harmony. While striving for symmetry and precision, each piece is subtly asymmetric, reminding viewers of their collective humanity.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m., The Current in Stowe hosts DeGennaro, who will explore the sources of her inspiration, including sacred geometry, traditional symbols, Josef Albers’ color theory and her 40-year practice of recording dreams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.