Despite Black Lives Matter flags and banners hung throughout the Stowe High School, it was the relatively small flier hung on Racial Equity Activists Club for Humanity’s bulletin board that was repeatedly targeted by vandals last month.
First, the word “Black” on the flier was folded down and a sticky note that read “All” appended in its place, twisting the sign’s message into a slogan commonly employed to dismiss and undermine the Black Lives Matter movement.
Later that same week, the “Black” part of the flier was ripped off entirely.
Eventually, the board had to be moved to a different location in the school where it could be monitored by cameras.
Though the vandal was never identified, student members of the club found a message on the localized anonymous social media platform Yik Yak saying that whoever changed the Black Lives Matter sign was a “legend” and whoever reported the vandalism was “hella lame” with several commenters replying in support.
“It was just really frustrating and discouraging because it was such a blatant act of our group specifically being targeted,” said Astrid Young, a junior at Stowe as well as a member of the racial equity club and the statewide Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network.
According to Young, the group was feeling burnt out and finally taking a breather. After feeling stonewalled by the prior administration, they had seen goals like the raising of a Black Lives Matter flag and the establishment of an equity subcommittee on the school board achieved after the arrival of Lamoille South School District superintendent Ryan Heraty and principal David Greenfield.
Though the club has been active since 2020 following the summer of protests ignited by the police killing of George Floyd, the group had not been the subject of direct harassment until the vandalism.
After reporting the incident, the group found Greenfield and Heraty to be responsive. The administrators scheduled a school assembly to address the incident. It was the first assembly dedicated to explicitly addressing race since the 2020 protests, according to Young, led by the district’s equity consultant Mara Iverson and followed by discussions among advisory groups.
Club offers feedback
“When something happens that doesn't feel like it’s contributing to a safe environment and it’s causing harm, that’s not OK. We’re going to address it, and we’re going to talk about it. We’re going to work through it while providing opportunities for all our students to ask questions and learn together and work through a tough situation,” Heraty said.
The club was initially excited for the assembly and believed the administration’s intentions were good, Young said, but tension in the school was heightened. The assembly amplified voices the group did not want to see amplified, further confused the student body and increased student confrontation.
Young said that the message coming from a white person when students expected to hear from a person of color and club leaders’ lack of familiarity with Iverson contributed to post-assembly confusion. Though the meaning of the “All Lives Matter” phrase was discussed, the dehumanizing aspect of it was not as emphasized as the group would have liked.
Iverson’s presentation was not strictly focused on race and brought in LGBTQ issues, which, though important, Young and the racial equity club thought muddled the issue at hand and confused students.
The club brought its feedback and criticism of the assembly to Greenfield and found a receptive audience. The group plans to bring in speakers to focus specifically on race, humanizing language and racial violence to continue expanding the discussion started by the assembly.
“I think now — and our principal and superintendent also really liked this idea — what we want to happen in some shape or form is bringing in speakers of color, just to broaden perspectives,” Young said. “Because we lack perspective in a lot of ways living in Stowe, Vermont.”
“Our (racial equity) club has been instrumental since the start of the school year in addressing racial justice and equity issues,” Greenfield said. “The students in (the club) continue to amaze me with their dedication, maturity and strong desire to make Stowe High School a better place for all students.”
In a way, the vandalism was a galvanizing moment for the racial equity club at Stowe that pushed it to refocus its mission. Along with inviting more speakers to the school, the club plans to hold another George Floyd memorial walkout in May, which the group hopes to make an annual event, along with other initiatives.
“Honestly, it gave us some momentum to head into the rest of the year because we knew there were already a lot of problems, but this put it in our face in a way that it wasn’t before the flyers were ripped,” Young said.
