Stowe already brings in a hefty sum — about $1 million per year — from the 1 percent local option tax it levies on food, alcohol and lodging receipts.
Now, the town is considering adding a separate 1 percent tax to retail sales, which could bring in another $700,000-$925,000 annually, town officials estimate.
Adopted on Town Meeting Day in 2006, the current local tax brought in around $450,000 in the first year and has more than doubled annually since then. It is used to pay down the debt on the Stowe Arena and to pay for capital improvement projects without having to dip into the general fund or use property taxes.
It would be similar with a 1 percent local sales and use option tax, but with even more money to use locally and stave off property taxes.
Selectboard chair Billy Adams noted that a townwide property reappraisal mandated by the state — that two-year process started Sept. 1 — is likely to increase property values across the board, which would also increase the taxes on some properties.
The enactment of a local sales tax requires a vote on Town Meeting Day in March, but the topic is sure to be a hot one among shop owners who would have to add the extra levy to their receipts.
The selectboard decided to table the discussion to a later meeting, when folks from the business sector can weigh in.
Bus parking
A plan by Stowe town officials to provide tour bus drivers a place to drop off passengers and get out of the way has been pulled off the table.
Police chief Donald Hull originally asked the selectboard last month to amend its motor vehicle ordinance to reserve a couple of parking spots near the intersection of Depot and Pond streets so bus drivers could deposit their tourists, go find another place to park — aided by helpful signs pointing them to larger municipal lots — and come back later to pick up the passengers.
But Hull last week said he had been informed by bus drivers that they have to stay put with their 45-foot people carriers until those people come back and re-embark.
“This is primarily due to time constraints and the need to allow passengers back on the bus while they are parked,” Hull wrote in a Sept. 6 memo to town manager Charles Safford.
Hull also said bus drivers indicated they would take up several more spots the board suggested sacrificing.
Enter Ken Biedermann and the Green Mountain Inn. The inn has agreed to allow buses to use, on a seasonal basis, a section of its dirt parking lot adjacent to the post office.
“They have a right to park anywhere they want, as long as they don’t impede the public travel way and obey the motor vehicle ordinance,” Safford said during the Sept. 6 selectboard meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.