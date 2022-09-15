Tour bus, shopping in Stowe

Throngs of visitors arrive in Stowe every fall to peep at the leaves, shop a little and see the sights.

Stowe already brings in a hefty sum — about $1 million per year — from the 1 percent local option tax it levies on food, alcohol and lodging receipts.

Now, the town is considering adding a separate 1 percent tax to retail sales, which could bring in another $700,000-$925,000 annually, town officials estimate.

