With the sale of Mark Frier and Chad Fry’s Tres Amigos and the Rusty Nail Stage to the Third Place restaurant group, the former Mexican joint will be replaced by an American Flatbread and possibly a Zero Gravity brewery, but it likely spells the end of Stowe’s historic music venue.
Third Place announced the sale on March 10, and spent $2.1 million for the property, according to the Stowe assessor’s office.
Frier and Fry closed the restaurant in November pending its sale to Third Place, despite saying it was doing “better than OK” while also struggling with the same staffing issues most restaurants have faced since the pandemic.
This is the Burlington-based Third Place’s second foray into the Stowe restaurant scene. In November the group merged with Idletyme, a deal the group’s CEO Rob Downy described as a cash for stock exchange that resulted in no meaningful changes in operations.
The group also has some investment in The Farmhouse Group in the Burlington area, and Zero Gravity Craft Brewery, The Great Northern and Monarch & The Milkweed, all in the South End of Burlington near St. Paul and Pine streets.
While the group, which has opened multiple American Flatbread locations across New England, has confirmed it will be opening another iteration of the Vermont-born restaurant in Stowe, Downey also hinted at the possibility of converting the former Rusty Nail space into an adjoining brewery modeled after the Burlington operation.
“We’re looking at a range of options,” Downey said. “All those options have a price tag on them. So, we’re trying to weigh all that. One thing that we have in Burlington at the Flatbread there is a brew pub, so we’re likely to repeat that idea.”
Final nail
Third Place’s acquisition of the building likely means the Rusty Nail, a historic Stowe music venue that’s had several iterations over the past 52 years, is likely gone for good.
Founded by Gar Andersen in 1969 in a remodeled barn, The Rusty Nail hosted national acts like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Muddy Waters, 10,000 Maniacs and more over the years while enjoying a period of time as the apres ski destination for ski bums and rock ‘n’ rollers.
The venue survived a demolition in the 1970s and 1990s fire. New Year’s Eve parties, local charity benefits and many long weekend nights were hosted at the venue.
Frier said at the time of its closure that pandemic uncertainty made operating the Rusty Nail unfeasible, that he would have to “fill it shoulder to shoulder” in order to make a profit.
“We don’t have experience in the music business and it’s not a business we’re comfortable diving into or learning right now,” Downey said. “Our short-term goal is just to get open as American Flatbread, and then our longer term goal would be to look how we can integrate that space into more seating.”
Flatbread empire
American Flatbread has humble origins in the Mad River Valley, but its newest outpost in Stowe will be merely the latest one in a long-established culinary empire.
The origin of the franchise is its founder, George Schenk, who came from Connecticut but watched his grandmother cook in her wood-fired oven on her Northeast Kingdom dairy farm in his childhood.
After developing an interest in Alice Waters’ New American cuisine movement in the 1970s, being exposed to the proto-pizza flatbread while traveling in France and experimenting with stone and clay wood-fired ovens, Schenk opened the first American Flatbread on Lareau Farm in Waitsfield in 1985.
Schenk established himself as an early leader in the wood-fired pizza craze that would only grow in popularity and a willing avatar for the organic, farm-to-table aesthetic that would come to characterize Vermont dining over the next several decades.
Schenk developed and popularized his brand of wood-fired flatbread through the 1990s at festivals and culinary events. The original location was decimated by flooding in the summer of 1998 but bounced back.
In the 2000s, American Flatbread undertook a broader expansion. Third Place formed in 2002 to help open the Bobcat Café in Bristol and the second American Flatbread location in Middlebury in 2003. It was that year that American Flatbread also entered the frozen food aisles for the first time.
In 2004, Third Place sold interest in those locations to focus on opening American Flatbread’s Burlington location, out of which eventually grew the Zero Gravity craft brewery. After initially only serving its product on location, it is now an established brand with a standalone brewery.
The expansion of the American Flatbread brand in the early 2000s coincided with a high-profile murder case after an employee at the Waitsfield location was brutally killed while making sauce at an outdoor cauldron. A suspect was eventually arrested and then acquitted of all charges.
After Schenk separated with franchisee Jay Gould in 2006, American Flatbread was purchased by Gould’s Flatbread Company in 2013 before it abruptly returned to independence in 2021. Stowe will be its fourth Vermont location. The company maintains locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine.
While Schenk has said that “too often food is seen principally as a vehicle for profit, rather than in its historic sense as a giver of nutrition,” it’s also true that the American Flatbread Company generates an estimated $5.6 million in revenue, according to the business analytics company Dun & Bradstreet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.