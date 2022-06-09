Bruce Godin may be retired from the town of Stowe, but when it came to seek him out this week and chat about his 42 years as the town’s parks superintendent, he could be found in a familiar haunt: out behind the hockey rink by the equipment shed, sitting on his lawnmower trailer, a slug of chewing tobacco in his mouth, having just won a bet against a former co-worker who said Godin couldn’t still throw a strike.
Godin is at least partially responsible for some of the marquee things that attract people to Stowe and keep locals engaged with play, from the rec path running along the river to the well-manicured ball fields all over town and at the school, to the annual hockey tournament for the masses.
“The goal was always to have something really well done, and the taxpayers knew we were putting our best foot forward and trying to do that all the time, whether it was lacrosse or soccer, field hockey, or baseball or softball or ice hockey or whatever it was,” he said. “And I got to work with a lot of terrific, terrific people and make a lot of memories.”
Scores of old-school Stowe people showed up at the town hall theater last week to congratulate Bruce Godin.
Godin said that includes always having a bunch of summer help from kids on school break. Town manager Charles Safford, in a recent Stowe Reporter column, wrote, “I called it Camp Bruce, where they were always expected to work hard and be responsible. Some may have grumbled at times, but they learned how to work, which will serve them well in life.”
During a retirement party for Godin last week in the town hall theater, selectboard chair Billy Adams read a proclamation the board recently passed honoring Godin for his four decades of service to making the town a more beautiful, more fun place to live.
Adams also remarked at the huge turnout, a decidedly old-school Stowe crowd, one that neither he nor anyone in attendance had seen in the past two years.
“I haven’t seen this many locals in one place in a long time,” Adams said. “We could have a town meeting right now. There’s more people here now than at town meeting.”
All play and hard work
Godin himself was a competitive athlete when he attended Stowe High in the 1960s — “that’s back in the days when everyone played three sports, pretty much,” he said — playing on the Raiders’ soccer, basketball and baseball squads. And he won that bet with Parks and Rec Director Matt Frazee, proving he could still deliver a fastball down the middle of the strike zone, albeit maybe not quite as fast as in his youth.
He continued until adulthood, playing in men’s softball leagues around the area, and he and his brother Brian started Stowe’s co-ed softball league, which is still going strong to this day on the events fields on Weeks Hill Road.
People still give him good-natured grief for being a Yankees fan.
For all his athleticism, Godin never really took to the cold weather sports, like hockey or skiing.
“As a kid, I started skating a little bit and skiing, and then I said, ‘Oh man, this is way too cold, I’m going back inside,’” he said. “I started playing basketball.
But just because he didn’t play hockey doesn’t mean he doesn’t have some of his best memories tied up in the old Jackson Arena. At his going-away party, there were some former Stowe High players, including standouts like Nick Donza, now serving on the selectboard, and former pro Graham Mink.
“I was telling Nick the other night, I remember when he and those guys were kids, and I’d help them put on and tie their skates,” he said. “That was really enjoyable, watching them come up through.”
Peace and Quiet
Godin can take at least partial credit for all kinds of recreational offerings in Stowe. He helped start a yearly hockey tournament called the Jackson Cup — now known as the Hyde Cup — which encourages people who’ve never played hockey to participate every March, and even features a scoring system where goals scored by newbies count as two points.
He remembers the town bringing in pro sports teams to compete against the locals as fundraisers, such as the Boston Bruins in the arena, or the New York Giants football team squaring off against the local men’s league basketball team.
“Those things are important to a small community, I think,” he said. “I think those are the kinds of things that you want to try to create, and we just wanted to create fun.”
He also played a part in the creation of one of Stowe’s most famous features, the Stowe Recreation Path, which follows the course of the West Branch River from the village to Topnotch Resort. Anne Lusk was responsible for laying out the path proper, he said, and he was responsible for “the greens,” such as the park behind the Stowe Community Church, as well as Chase Park and Thompson Park further up the path.
At last week’s retirement fete, Lynn Altadonna, chair of the town recreation commission, drew specific attention to the Peace Park at Thompson, another Godin brainchild, one which was bedecked in American flags for the Memorial Day celebration.
In 1984, when the rec path was first being laid out, there were some skeptics that it would attract many users.
“The first I saw it, I said, ‘Nobody’s gonna use that,’” he said. They were all wrong. “Oh my god. You go out there in the summertime and it’s just unbelievable.”
Arguably Godin’s proudest legacy is the Stowe Quiet Path, a mowed grass circuit that runs a loop off the north side of the rec path, brushing up against Mayo Farm and Cemetery roads. The Quiet Path’s origin story was part of a fad that you don’t see too much anymore.
“Back in those days, rollerblading was huge and, it was the Stowe Reporter that started calling it the Wreck Path, W-R-E-C-K, because I was getting all kinds of phone calls,” he said. “So, I said, we’ve got to just find something here so people can wander and meander and just relax.”
Speaking of relaxing, Bruce’s wife Janet is also retiring from Stowe High School after 35 years, where she has been the school nurse and field hockey coach. That’s 77 years serving the town between the two of them, Godin noted. They don’t plan on leaving, although they will spend more time at their camp on Lake Willoughby.
He’s not sure whether to take some friends up on their offer to join their Sunday baseball team, because it will take up all his Sunday, he said, speaking like a man who just got done with 42 years at a job and hasn’t quite realized he’s retired.
He doesn’t plan on slowing down with his laboring, either. Speaking Monday behind the arena, sitting on the side of his trailer hauling one of his big riding lawn mowers, Godin said he has about 20 places he takes care of in the summer. He’ll plow a dozen or so properties this winter, too.
“That’ll keep me busy,” he said. “As busy as I want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.