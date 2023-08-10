Town Hall Theater

The air handling and air conditioning system in the theater on the top floor of Akeley Memorial Building is “non-functional” and deemed un-repairable. Due to the potential for carbon dioxide levels that could result without proper circulation, no large gatherings can currently be held there.

After canceling its 2023 season, then announcing a brief engagement for August, there will now be no performances hosted by the Stowe Theatre Guild this summer or the foreseeable future as the town works to address airflow issues that prohibit sizable gatherings in the Town Hall Theater.

At a selectboard meeting in July, Stowe town manager Charles Safford said that the air handling and air conditioning system in the theater on the top floor of Akeley Memorial Building was “non-functional” and deemed un-repairable. Due to the potential for carbon dioxide levels that could result without proper circulation, no large gatherings can currently be held there.

Stowe Theater Guild will host a two-show production of the play “Love Letters” on Aug. 18 and 19.

