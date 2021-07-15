Affordable housing can be hard to find in Vermont, especially so in Stowe, one of the town’s most affluent towns. A proposed project to bring some to town won’t be cheap, either.
The Lamoille Housing Partnership has its eye on a parcel on Maple Street, at the village’s northern entryway, which it hopes to turn into 14 new apartments to serve low- and moderate-income residents, with rents ranging from $680 a month for a studio to $993 for a three-bedroom unit.
According to the organization’s executive director, Jim Lovinsky, the partnership has an agreement to acquire three buildings between 605-635 Maple Street.
The total project cost would be $5.6 million, Lovinsky said. In order to make that feasible, the partnership is asking for $500,000 from the Vermont Community Development Program to help fund the acquisition and partial rehabilitation of the property. The partnership already has a $2.7 million commitment from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and has applied for low-income housing tax credits.
The town would not be on the hook for any of the cost, but the state program does require towns to apply for the half-million-dollar grant. According to Julia Connell, there is no monetary cap to Vermont Community Development Program grants that a municipality can apply for, but towns can only apply to the program for one type of project — planning grants, public facility projects, accessibility modifications, affordable housing, etc. — during the state program’s current round of funding.
The program holds three such rounds each year, according to Connell.
The application for funding also requires a public hearing, which the selectboard Monday scheduled for Sept. 13.
