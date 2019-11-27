Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.