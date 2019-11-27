Friends of Stowe Adaptive Sports will soon celebrate its 10th anniversary, but with a new name — Green Mountain Adaptive Sports.
The organization was founded to support Vermont residents with permanent disabilities who wish to participate in sports and recreation. Its first partnership was with Stowe Mountain Resort, making scholarships available so that individuals could get lessons through the Ski and Ride School’s Adaptive Program.
The group also purchased adaptive equipment to support the resort’s adaptive program, and funded specialized training for the adaptive coaches at the resort.
Members of the community are invited to join Green Mountain Adaptive Sports for its annual Giving Tuesday fundraiser, “Mardi Gra-titude,” on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m., at Sushi Yoshi in Stowe. The evening will include cornhole games, food, raffle prizes and more. Sushi Yoshi is donating 25 percent of sales to the group.
Over the past six years, the nonprofit has expanded to include other groups, including Just Ducky Aquatics, The Swimming Hole, Paddle North and Stowe Rocks. Scholarships are now offered for adaptive swim lessons, paddleboard lessons and rock climbing, in addition to skiing and riding.
Besides broadening the sports and recreational opportunities supported, the organization also fosters specialized training for any adaptive athlete wishing to participate in competition, whether locally based or heading for Paralympic and Special Olympics national competitions.
“The board believes that the new name better reflects our mission to extend our support broadly to all Vermont residents with disabilities and to help to maintain and improve the quality of adaptive programming with our partner organizations,” said Cynthia Needham, president of the board of directors.
Green Mountain Adaptive Sports sponsors events such as the Stowe Monoski Day that attracts athletes and coaches, and is working to extend its reach with new organizational partnerships including the White River Junction Veterans Administration Medical Center, the Kelly Brush Foundation, the Spaulding Adaptive Sports Centers and Eastern Adaptive Sports.
Information: greenmtadaptive.org.