Two-time Grammy-nominated chamber orchestra A Far Cry opens Stowe Performing Arts Music in the Meadow concert series Sunday, July 11, 6 p.m., in the wedding meadow at Trapp Family Lodge.
Called a “world-wide phenomenon” by Boston’s WBUR, A Far Cry has nurtured a distinct approach to music-making since its founding in 2007.
The self-conducted orchestra is a democracy in which decisions are made collectively and leadership rotates among the players, or criers.
This structure has led to consistently thoughtful, innovative and unpredictable programming — and impactful collaborations with celebrated performers and composers.
Over the past year, A Far Cry was Boston’s best classical ensemble per The Improper Bostonian.
Boston Musical Intelligencer sums up the group: “In its first decade, this conductor-free ensemble has earned and sustained a reputation for top-drawer playing, engrossing programming, and outstanding guest artists.”
In 2018, A Far Cry’s “Visions and Variations, featuring variations by Britten and Prokofiev, and Ethan Wood’s re-imagining of Mozart’s “Ah vous-dirai-je Maman,” received two Grammy nominations, including one for best chamber music performance.
The 18 criers are proud to call Boston home, and maintain strong roots in the city, rehearsing at their storefront music center in Jamaica Plain and fulfilling the role of chamber orchestra in residence at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
Collaborating with local students through educational partnerships with the New England Conservatory and Project STEP, A Far Cry aims to pass on the spirit of collaboratively-empowered music to the next generation.
Tickets may be purchased at stoweperformingarts.com or at the gate on the day of the concert. Music in the Meadow concerts are held rain or shine. As usual the meadow will open 90 minutes prior to concert time. Details regarding a change of venue can be found at stoweperformingarts.com.
The Music in the Meadow concerts are supported by Skip and Marilyn Rosskam, Union Bank, Cushman Design Group, Clare Tweedy McMorris, and Trust Company of Vermont. Hospitality is provided by Trapp Family Lodge and Sun & Ski. The Stowe Reporter is the media sponsor for season.
