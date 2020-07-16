Three new buildings with 15 apartments in each could be going up on Cape Cod Road, and an old blacksmith shop could be going down, if the Stowe Development Review Board approves.
• Matthew Percy of Dale Percy Inc. has proposed building three three-story apartment buildings off Cape Cod Road near Fairway Drive. The buildings would be identical, each with 15 two-bedroom apartments of the same design. Each unit would have a balcony and the lowest level of the buildings would have two storage areas. The buildings would be 54 by 140 feet.
To accommodate the buildings, Percy plans a private drive that would lead to three 30-car parking lots. Trees and shrubs will be planted along the drive.
The board will consider the project July 27.
• On Moss Glen Falls Road, Charles and Deirdre Sanzone have asked for permission to demolish a historic blacksmith shop on their property. The building, which stands 4 feet from Randolph Road, is on its last legs. In the application, Deirdre Sanzone said the building is beyond repair and is a hazard to her family and the public, noting that its glass skylight fell onto the road a couple of years ago. She said she’s fallen through the floor a couple of times and “it’s not pleasant.”
She said the road’s proximity exacerbated the building’s decline, as years of wear from road salt and snow buildup from plowing have damaged the street-facing wall.
When the Sanzones tried to sell their house, the structure became an issue for potential buyers and Sanzone said the couple’s real-estate agents could corroborate the story.
The Sanzones couldn’t attend the board meeting July 7 and their permit will be considered at a later date.
Other changes
• Lisa Mara and Tyson Bry of Farm Home Co. would like to convert the first floor of their barn on Mountain Road into a tasting room, store and event space. They plan to add a kitchenette and bathroom to the renovated 264-square-foot space.
The plan includes 3 irrigated grape trellises, six raised garden beds and an 84-square-foot toolshed. The red barn is next to the farmhouse they offer for short-term renting.
• Stowe Mountain Resort plans to build a new first aid building at the base of Spruce Peak. The 598-square-foot building would house a treatment center and an office for ski-racing officials. The slopeside wall would have large windows from which officials can watch races, record times and announce results.
