On the morning of April 20, on an otherwise mild mud season day during the relative dead season for most retailers, a line out the front door suddenly formed at Higher Elevation in Morrisville.
People were there looking for deals on 420, the day in April referring to a particular time of day and, especially, the date each year when stoners celebrate their drug of choice by ingesting large quantities of it.
For years 420 was used to signify identification with an underground cannabis culture. Now this particular date has also become the biggest retail holiday of the year for Vermont’s nascent retail cannabis industry, and, essentially, the Black Friday of weed.
“It was the best sales day we’ve had so far since opening in November. It was our best sales day by quite a bit,” said Bailey Evans, who owns Higher Elevation with her husband, Damien.
Higher Elevation wasn’t alone. Down Route 15, customers clamored into Cambridge Cannabis Company in the days leading up to the holiday.
“We’ve seen a lift probably of about 25 percent in the last three days, people getting ready,” Dusty Kenney, purchasing partner at the Cambridge store, said.
It wasn’t just the holiday but the themed sales the shops put on to celebrate it, and all four of Lamoille County’s pot shops, including Lamoille County Cannabis, across the road from Higher Elevation, and Wild Legacy in Morrisville, got in on the action.
Deeply discounted pre-rolled joints, sales on cannabis flower and exclusive drops from producers were all part of the various deals retailers offered in the increasingly crowded local cannabis market.
Just six months from the opening of legal cannabis retail shops in Vermont, each business is attempting to establish an identity to bogart a larger piece of the pie.
Cambridge Cannabis boasts over 70 individual marijuana strains from producers across the state, which Kenney claimed is the most varied offering of cannabis in New England. Higher Elevation boasts exclusive relationships with producers and has a glass and paraphernalia selection that the Evanses say attracts consumers who are still getting their weed on the black market.
Lamoille County Cannabis is partially supported by its wholesale edibles business.
The newest shop, Wild Legacy, just opened in March and is owned by Kim Kaufman and Jimmy Goldsmith, who also own Blue Donkey Bar in Stowe and 10 Railroad Street restaurant in Morrisville, where their cannabis store is also located.
Wild Legacy is a vehicle through which Kaufman and Goldsmith can sell the strain they grow at their farm in Worcester, “Kimmy Kush,” along with other strains. Under Vermont law, no cannabis retailer can sell products from just one producer.
Like committed craft beer enthusiasts, wine buffs and top shelf liquor connoisseurs, the most committed cannabis consumers have their own complicated and sometimes snobbish preferences. Offering a large variety of strains or exclusive strains is one of the few ways cannabis shops can differentiate themselves.
However, they are all constrained by restrictive advertising regulations that, along with barring any nonessential signage on the buildings themselves, prevent the shops from advertising in most traditional venues, print or digital. Product branding can help on the shelves, and the rules around social media for cannabis retailers are followed strictly by some while flaunted by others.
Some have looked for creative workarounds. Kenney produced Cambridge Cannabis coasters for a 420 event the store helped to sponsor at Moogs Joint in Johnson.
As they opened last Thursday morning, The Evanses found a flier for Wild Legacy posted to their shop’s door. It read: “The real deals are starting early. Try all our Wild signature strains.”
Kaufman said she gave out fliers to employees to put around town, but “didn’t think it was funny” and promised Higher Elevation an apology.
Networking night
As much as it was an occasion to make some money, April 20 also allowed cannabis producers and retailers to mark a milestone, and network among one another as tentative alliances form between businesses competing in a multi-million-dollar market to advance their collective interests.
Lamoille Connect, a countywide association of cannabis businesses including Cambridge Cannabis and Lamoille County Cannabis, hosted a concert at Stowe Cider, where plenty of joints were lit in celebration of the holiday and the money being made. Kenney described it as primarily an industry networking event, while the event at Moogs Joint was more of a party for the larger community.
Kenney is on the board of the newly formed Cannabis Retailers Association of Vermont. In early April, the group announced its board along with the intention to hire a lobbyist to work for its interests in Montpelier, and it intends “to advocate for their members and ensure policies continue to evolve to benefit their businesses and consumers.”
The group will host its first meeting on May 3 at Zenbarn in Waterbury where, after a members-only meeting, the group will attend — naturally — the venue’s weekly Grateful Dead tribute band night.
Though Higher Elevation is a member of the retailers’ association, they weren’t invited to the Stowe Cider event. Instead, they were invited to man a booth at The Oasis café and bar in Morrisville on Thursday night, where they gave out THC-less samples of edibles sold in their store.
Exhausted after a decidedly unchill 420 of sales and promotion, the Evanses stepped out of the cafe just in time to see sirens blaze past, followed by gunshots from Pleasant Street.
