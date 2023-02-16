The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation has announced $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants for community-based organizations in nine mountain communities across North America.
This includes $260,000 in funding for the Vermont Community Foundation, which will support seven subgrantees that are using creative approaches to increase equitable access to behavioral and mental health services in the Stowe, Ludlow and Mt. Snow communities.
Rob Katz, executive chairperson of the board of Vail Resorts, is also founder and chairperson of the Katz Amsterdam Foundation board. He and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, launched the charitable trust in 2017 and the foundation in 2018 to be a catalyst for eliminating barriers to health, increasing access to opportunity, protecting basic rights and improving outcomes for all communities, with particular focus on communities of color.
“We continue to be amazed at the work happening in mountain communities to improve behavioral health systems,” said Rob Katz. “The creative efforts of these nonprofits make a difference in the lives of so many every day. We are encouraged that mountain communities continue to network, collaborate and learn with each other.”
• Community Health Services of Lamoille County received $30,000 to provide tele-behavioral health services for group therapy and hypnotherapy and support its adolescent and family treatment program.
• Jenna’s Promise in Johnson received $20,000 to grow recovery-supportive workforce development programs.
• Lamoille Restorative Center received $25,000 to improve outcomes for participants with substance use challenges by increasing staff and volunteer skills and knowledge through clinical supervision.
• North Central Vermont Recovery Center received $35,000 to hire a community outreach officer, offer an acupuncture service and expand opportunities for community members to socialize without substances.
