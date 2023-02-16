The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation has announced $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants for community-based organizations in nine mountain communities across North America.

This includes $260,000 in funding for the Vermont Community Foundation, which will support seven subgrantees that are using creative approaches to increase equitable access to behavioral and mental health services in the Stowe, Ludlow and Mt. Snow communities.

